Shakopee freshman Amelie Girard qualified for the Class 2A state meet by breaking a 24-year old school record.
That new record she set only lasted a week as she broke that record again at the Class 2A state meet.
Girard, the first Shakopee girls swimmer to compete at the Class 2A state meet since 2011, broke her own record in the 200 individual medley when she swam a 2:08.5 in the state meet finals on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
That time broke the record she set at the section meet of 2:08.99 just a week earlier. The previous record was held for 24 years by Kelly Haycraft.
That time earned Girard 11th place in the state in the 200 IM.
Girard also swam in the 100 backstroke at the Class 2A state meet and just missed out on qualifying for the finals.
She finished her 100 backstroke preliminary heat in 58.36 seconds to finish in 17th place and missing the finals by .09 seconds.
Edina won the Class 2A team title with 344 points. Minnetonka was second with 304 followed by Eden Prairie in third (205), Wayzata in fourth (189) and Stillwater in fifth (140.5).
Girard's 11th place finish earned Shakopee six points, which put them in 31st place.