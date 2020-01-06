Shakopee, Minn. - AMSOIL Championship Snocross, POWERED by RAM has finally completed six full rounds of racing after racing at Canterbury Park this past weekend.
After a blizzard knocked out racing in Duluth, the series split the make-up days over the next two weekends, and the start and finish of the second round was a perfect mix of old and new, with familiar results from the front runners as well as returns to the spotlight by several seasoned veterans.
Pro Class
Make no mistake, Ski Doo’s Elias Ishoel is a seasoned veteran. He has raced in the pro class for the past several seasons, but really burst into national prominence while winning the Pro title last year. While he has led the recent charge of younger riders in recent years, he was joined in the celebration at Canterbury by some well-respected experience on Sunday.
Ishoel bounced back after a solid day of racing that still saw him off of the podium for just the second time this year. As the number one qualifier, the Norwegian had the last pick on the front-row and ended up lining up on the far outside, which can cause problems trying to slingshot around the first turn. Based upon his start in the final, the Viking Rocket lived up to his nickname, hurtling off the line like a missile and through the first turn unchecked. Early pressure from Saturday nights winner Lincoln Lemieux kept the Boss Racing driver honest, but he quickly pulled away from the pack to pick up his fourth win of the season.
“It was so fun out there,” said Ishoel, who finished with two wins and a fourth at Canterbury. “The snow was really sticky, and it was difficult to get the speed up. But I was able to hold up and it was just an awesome race.”
The racing also held up nicely behind Ishoel, with a large dash of accomplished veterans getting back in the groove of championship contention. Arctic Cat’s Logan Christian was close to a podium on Saturday night, but a late incident knocked him off the box. On lap four, Christian found smooth lines to get past Lemieux and into second. A few laps later, Lemieux swapped out and went off the track, opening the door for Polaris’ Kyle Pallin to move into podium contention. Pallin had worked his way to the front by holding Oskar Norum and Aki Pihlaja. Once in third, Pallin kept charging towards his old nemesis, finally catching him and making the pass stick on lap 12. It was the second podium in a row for Pallin after finishing third on Saturday night.
“I would make a little run on Logan, then a mistake and lose it,” said a smiling Pallin on the podium. “Then I’d make another move and get the pass. It was so much fun racing with him. Logan’s always been a super clean racer and he made me work for it.”
The third place finish marks the first trip to the podium this season for Christian. The Christian Brothers Racing riders has been a longtime anchor of the Arctic Cat program and showed great speed and consistency all weekend long. Getting back on the box after a memorable race against a longtime friend made the moment even better for the Minnesota-native.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Christian. “Kyle and I have raced together since we were in the 10-13 class. Racing with him is how I grew up racing. He had a couple of better lines and was able to pursue his lines and get by me. It’s nice to get on the podium again and get that confidence back up.”
Pihlaja and Norum rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Pro Lite
In the most positive way, Ski Doo’s Hunter Patenaude might be considered a very mechanical rider. The defending Pro Lite champion is flying around the race track this year, finding near perfect rhythm with each passing lap and just not making mistakes.
He proved his worth again on Sunday, picking up his third straight win, and fifth out of six races this season. Other than some bumping off the start, Patenaude held true to form by taking control of the race on the front stretch, getting ahead of Francis Pelletier. Patenaude put in an extremely smooth ride on Sunday, hitting his spots and pacing the field for the entire 12-lap final.
“Off the start, I got a great hole shot, a great jump thanks to the guys in the trailer,” said Patenaude. “I got into that first corner first and I must have checked up a little bit and felt a couple of people behind me. But I was just happy to get out front, so I didn’t have to worry about any roost.”
Pelletier is doing everything in his power to keep Patenaude honest. A winner in Fargo this season, Pelletier has been pulling off the line equal to the points leader but couldn’t find the right mix to get back on top at Canterbury. The Warnert Racing/Ski Doo rider ran a flawless race to finish second, his third straight runner-up on the weekend.
“I didn’t get a good pick today, so I tried to go inside and tried to make my lane work,” said Pelletier. “(the track) has been rough today, but we are back (on the box) and will get ready for Deadwood.”
Ski Doo’s Korbyn Anderson had a very good weekend of racing at Canterbury. The Michigan-native’s second straight third place finish was his third podium of the season, and enough to move him into third overall for the year.
“The track was a lot better than Fargo, and I think it showed more for the dominant riders in the class,” said Anderson. “This track was super, super technical and hitting that triple into the whoops every time was really the ticket. I don’t think I messed up that section once. I think that’s what paid off for me.”
Nickolas Lorenz and Riley Bester put on a good show to challenge for the final podium spot. The Polaris riders pushed up from mid-pack starts to finish fourth and fifth.
Sunday Sightings
It’s six straight wins now for defending Pro Women’s champion Megan Brodeur. The Ski Doo rider grabbed another big hole shot on her way to the third win of the weekend. Taven Woodie slotted into second and Tasha Lange came across in third.
Despite the string of success, each race still has its share of challenges for Brodeur.
“Of course, there’s always a way to get better,” said Brodeur. “The track especially today, but just to be consistent, try my best and get the win.”
Yamaha’s Cody Matechuk took the first Moto win in Pro Snowbike, and KTM’s Jesse Kirchmeyer grabbed the top spot in Moto 2. Matechuck’s second in the second race helped him grab the overall on Sunday. He was joined on the overall podium by Brock Hoyer (3-3) and Yanick Boucher (2-4). For most of the riders, it was a great test before heading to Winer X Games at the end of the month.
“When we go to X-Games, we race on an outdoor style, motocross track,” said Matechuk. “This is very technical, tough. You make a mistake like I did there two laps in a row and Jesse got the best of me. The track was super gnarly today with that rhythm section, a little bit bigger, but it was fun.”
The first final of the day was a great race between Saturday Champ 120 winner Avery Hemmer and Wyatt Skogquist. The pair led from the field from the start, but Hemmer grabbed the early lead and was able to hold off the constant charge by Skogquist for the win. Aiden Pierson finished third.
Saturday results
On Saturday, one pro team finally put all of the pieces together this season as the long-standing Scheuring Speed Sports swept both Pro classes.
Last season, Lincoln Lemieux was the most consistent rider through the first several rounds. He and Elias Ishoel were heading towards a heavyweight fight in the seasons second half. Through eight rounds, Lemieux had four wins and six total podiums. Ishoel had two wins and five podiums, but also the points lead. Unfortunately, the showdown never occurred as Lemieux’s season came to an early end due to a shoulder injury.
This season, Ishoel has been on fire through the first four rounds. Three wins have placed the defending champion back into the points lead. In second lurks Lemieux, who has yet to find a podium this year, but he has been stellar in heat racing. On Saturday, Lemieux put it all together and may have started the momentum needed to renew the championship shootout the sports been waiting for.
Lemieux entered Saturday’s final as the number two qualifier behind Ishoel’s Boss Racing teammate Aki Pihlaja. Both Lemieux and Pihlaja were forced to start on the outside for the final, a spot that Lemieux had said he had reservations about trying to make work for a good start. But when the light flicked to green, both Lemieux and Pihlaja had no trouble getting around the big left-hander as the pair went one-two over the finish line jump.
After a few turns, and some early pressure, Lemieux found his rhythm out front, never relinquishing the lead during the 16-lap final. It was redemption for the Vermont-native, after a trying off-season of rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder.
Lemieux’s story of redemption wasn’t the only one being told on Saturday’s podium. Polaris’ Kyle Pallin finished last year with two late season podiums, below the norm for the veteran rider. But the long-time fan favorite put in a great ride at Canterbury for his first podium in this year’s campaign. He started fourth behind Arctic Cat’s Logan Christian, but was able to get into third on lap five, just behind Pihlaja. You could have thrown a blanket over the trio for the next several laps before Pallin took control of second. A late surge at Lemieux as the pair headed through lapped traffic wasn’t enough, but a victory nonetheless for Pallin.
Pihlaja, who before tonight owned the other Pro win besides Ishoel this year, had a great ride filled with a handful of challenges. He battled for the lead with Lemieux early, diced with Arctic Cat’s Logan Christian and Pallin for the majority of the final, and as he settled into the final podium spot, his teammate Ishoel made a late charge from his mid-pack start. In all, the Finnish rider was up to the test.
Coupled with Ishoel’s fourth, Lemieux’s win allowed him to cut seven points out of the lead.
Pro Lite Perseverance
The best thing about getting the hole shot is the abundance of clean air. A rider has the ability to set the pace and see the entire track, free of obstruction. That scene has been commonplace for Scheuring Speed Sports Hunter Patenaude this season, and for most of the night on Saturday it was business as usual for the defending champion.
Patenaude and fellow Ski Doo rider Francis Pelletier have quickly established themselves as the frontrunners in Pro Lite. On Saturday, the two spent most of the night racing one another around the big, technical Canterbury layout. But as they clicked off laps at high rates of speed, the second half of the race became a study in manuevering through traffic.
At the end of lap seven, Patenaude caught up to the back of the pack, and with Pelletier applying steady pressure, it was paramount that the Vermont-native have multiple lines, and patience, to get through the swarm. On lap eight, Patenaude, (and Pelletier), encountered and skillfully passed a minimum of eight lapped riders in less than a half-a-lap. Once clear of the obstructions, Patenaude settled back into his early race flow, leading Pelletier to the finish line for his fourth win of the season.
The second-place finish marked the fourth podium of the year for Pelletier as the Warnert Racing rider sits second overall. For the Quebec native, he tried to get into the lead several times, but couldn’t find the right spot.
Ski Doo’s Korbyn Anderson put together a great day of racing, finishing as the number three qualifier and fighting off a handful of challengers for the final podium spot. His third place finish ahead of Polaris’ Nick Lorenz marked his second of the year.
Samuel Blouin finished fourth, with Korbyn Anderson’s brother Camryn rounding out the top five.
Saturday Night Notes
When it comes to big air on a snowbike, Cody Mattechuk is quickly become the master. Several times throughout the weekend the Yamaha backed rider would find triples and doubles that weren’t there the previous lap.
Mattechuk bounced back after a crash took him out of the overall on Friday night by sweeping both Moto’s in the advancing Pro Snowbike class. The 1-1 on Saturday gave Matechuk the points lead over defending champion Jesse Kirchmeyer. Kirchmeyer was able to grab the holeshot on Saturday, but was overtaken by Matechuk and second place finisher Brock Hoyer early in the race.
Drew Freeland grabbed the hole shot but Ski Doo’s Jordan Lebel extended his winning streak to four after winning the FXR Sport final. Polaris’ Carson Alread made a spectacular last lap pass on Freeland to finish second. Freeland finished third.
Ski Doo’s Megan Brodeur continues to dominate the in the Pro Women’s class. Saturday nights win marked the fifth final win this season. Arctic Cat’s Taven Woodie and Tausha Lange rounded out the podium.
Ski Doo’s Kurt Bauerly grabbed the hole shot in the ProAM Plus 30 final, but it was Polaris’ Andy Lieders who took the lead on the second lap on his way to his first second win of the season. Alexander Dahl had his best finish of the season in third.
Tanner Johnson had a successful day at Canterbury by picking up a pair of extremely close wins. Johnson held off Cameron Cole by just .002-seconds in Jr. 10-13 and again in by 1.9 seconds in Transition 10-13.
Another double winner on Saturday was Ski Doo’s Emeric Legendre Perron who had a pair of dominant wins in Jr. 14-15 and Jr. 16-17. Perron leads the points in both classes.
Raycer Frank won for the second night in a row at Canterbury. Frank extended his season points lead with a win over Matt LaMourea and Drew Freeland.
Other winners on Saturday include: Jimmy Stanisich (Transition 8-10), NAA Li Lebel (Jr. Girls 9-13), Ryan Shimanski (Stock 200) and Avery Hemmer in the Champ 120 class.