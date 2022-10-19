The Shakopee girls tennis team had another strong fall on the court.
The Sabers won double-digit matches for the second straight season, finishing the season with a 10-5 overall mark, including 6-3 in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference.
Shakopee went 1-1 in Section 2AA team play, winning 4-3 at home over Hutchinson in the first round Oct. 4 before falling 6-1 at No. 7-ranked Eden Prairie in second round Oct. 6.
In section singles and doubles play, the Sabers combined to win four of eight matches.
Senior Lily Allen finished 2-1 in a loaded singles field, which featured the top-two ranked players in the state in No. 1 Sarah Shahbaz and No. 2 Kelsey Phillips, both from top-ranked Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champion.
Allen went into section play ranked No. 8 in the state. She opened play Oct 14 with straight-set wins over Morgan Briggman of Hutchinson (6-0, 6-0) and Kate Vlander of Mound Westonka (6-1, 6-1), before falling to Phillips in the third round (6-0, 6-0).
Senior Cambelle Jossart also competed in singles for Shakopee. She rolled in her first match, beating Allyssa Gruber of Glencoe-Silver Lake (6-0, 6-0), before falling to Savanna Pahl of Mound Westonka (6-1, 6-4).
In doubles action, senior Molly Morrow and sophomore Ava Kale went 1-1 for Shakopee. They beat Erica Eckhart and Lauren Nelson of Hutchinson in the first round (6-4, 6-3), before falling to Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite of Minnetonka (6-0, 6-0).
Junior Olivia Pawlicki and senior Ella Terhost lost in the first round in doubles to Kegan Van Asten and Tegan Gauerke of Chanhassen (6-4, 6-0).
In section team play, the Sabers won three of four singles matches in beating Hutchinson. Allen won at the top spot (6-0, 6-0), followed by Jossart at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and Kale at No. 3 (2-6, 6-3, 6-2).
The Sabers' victory in doubles came from Pawlicki and Terhorst at the top spot in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 6-4).
In the loss to Eden Prairie, Shakopee's lone win came Allen at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-4).
The Sabers will have to replace seven seniors next fall, including Faith Scott, Julia Witt and Emma Zauhar. Scott missed the season due to an offseason knee injury. She was a varsity player for the Sabers last fall in the team's 10-6 season.
Shakopee coach Jenny Larsen said her team has a lot of versatility with many players who can compete in singles or doubles. The other ingredient that has made the team successful the last two seasons has been its chemistry.
"This group values the importance of putting the team first," Larsen said. "They push each other to improve and grow in their games, and they understand making their teammates better ultimately makes the team better."
Minnetonka ended up winning the section team title for the sixth straight season. There was no postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skippers also earned all four state spots in section singles and doubles play, finishing first and second in both.