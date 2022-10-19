Cambelle Jossart

Senior Cambelle Jossart went 1-1 in Section 2AA singles play for Shakopee Oct. 14.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls tennis team had another strong fall on the court.

The Sabers won double-digit matches for the second straight season, finishing the season with a 10-5 overall mark, including 6-3 in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference.

