The Shakopee volleyball team has been gearing up all season long for the postseason and now it's time.
Can the No. 5-ranked Sabers make a run in a tough Section 2AAAA field, which features three ranked teams, including No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Chaska?
Quarterfinal play begins Oct. 26. The No. 1 seed will get a bye in the first round. The semifinals are set for Oct. 28 with the title match Nov. 5. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
Section brackets come out Oct. 23 and can be found at mshsl.org/section-events. Six out of the seven section teams have winning records.
Shakopee finished the regular season with a 21-6 overall mark, 7-2 in the South Suburban Conference. The Sabers were 7-0 in the SSC at one point, but dropped its last two league contests to Prior Lake and No. 2 Eagan.
Since joining the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year, the Sabers have a league record of 50-25.
Shakopee went 3-3 against section teams this fall with wins over Chanhassen (15-7), Minnetonka (19-9) and Waconia (11-4) and losses to Eden Prairie (17-15), Chaska (17-6) and Prior Lake (15-13).
Chaska is 5-0 against section teams, while Eden Prairie is 4-1. Those two teams didn't play during the regular season, giving the Hawks the potential edge for the top speed. The Sabers look like they will be in the No. 3 spot.
"Obviously, most of the teams (in our section) could be considered favorites and can catch another team off guard on any given night," Shakopee coach Matt Busch said. “Seeding will no doubt be interesting."
Volleyball went to four classes this fall. There were no section playoffs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakopee won the Section 2AAA title in 2018, while Minnetonka won it in 2019.
The Sabers certainly have the talent and experience to challenge for the section crown. Shakopee opened the season winning its first 14 matches, before finishing 7-6 in its final 13, including going 4-1 in the Eastview Invitational Oct. 15-16.
At the invite, Shakopee had wins over LeSueur-Henderson, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Rosemount with its loss to Minneota, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
The Sabers have been led by their experience. Busch opened the season carrying 10 varsity players, but nearly all of those players have played in many big matches over the last few years.
Senior Maddie Lipetzky has led the team's offense all season, while seniors Nicole Christy, Maddie Meyer and Natalie O'Brien have shown to be capable hitters on the outside and strong blockers on the inside.
The offense is run by two senior setters in Emma Horning and Kate Cordes. Senior Olivia McCall anchors the backline as the team's libero (defensive specialist) with help from seniors Madi King and Chrissy Suel. Sophomore Hailey Sauer has also provided some spark as an outside hitter.
“We have a lot of maturity and experience, as well as the drive and motivation to play at an elite level," Busch said.
Can the Sabers be elite enough to get through arguably the toughest section in the state? If they can, they will earn their sixth state berth in program history.
Shakopee also qualified in 2012 and won three state championships from 2007 to 2009.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 10-13 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul.