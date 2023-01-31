Justin Luce

Senior Justin Luce took third in diving in Shakopee's dual loss at Lakeville South Jan. 27 in South Suburban Conference action.

 Photo by Krissy Luce

The Shakopee boys swimming team is still in line for another winning season in the South Suburban Conference.

The Sabers fell 96-82 at Lakeville South Jan 27 to drop to 4-3 in league duals. Shakopee will need to split its final to SSC competitions to finish with a winning record, before turning its attention to the Section 2AA meet.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events