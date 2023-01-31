The Shakopee boys swimming team is still in line for another winning season in the South Suburban Conference.
The Sabers fell 96-82 at Lakeville South Jan 27 to drop to 4-3 in league duals. Shakopee will need to split its final to SSC competitions to finish with a winning record, before turning its attention to the Section 2AA meet.
The Sabers have finished 5-4 in league duals the last two seasons.
Shakopee ends the regular season Feb. 7 at home to Eagan. The Section 2AA meet will be Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center with the prelims on the first day, followed by diving and the finals on the last day.
The Sabers do not have the depth to challenge for the title against a very strong field that includes perennial powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake to go along with Chaska/Chanhassen, Waconia, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville.
But Sabers coach Eric Hills is confident his veteran swimmers can make an impact and the team can qualify some individuals and a relay or two for state.
"We are excited about our top guys because I think they have what it takes to qualify for and do damage at the state meet in March," Hills said.
Seniors Bennett Burfeind and Lanson Vaupel and junior Kale Flemming were three-fourths of the Sabers' 400 freestyle relay that took 13th at state last year. Vaupel also competed in the 100 freestyle and was 20th.
This year’s Class AA competition will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Vaupel had the Sabers' best finish. He won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.85. He was also second in the 100 butterfly (56.11).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Vaupel, Burfeind, Flemming and sophomore Tyler Guenin was runner-up (3:35.79).
Senior Matthew Leisure was second in diving with 165.65 points, while senior Justin Luce was third (150). Burfiend was runner-up in both the 100 freestyle (51.86) and the 100 backstroke (59.40).
Flemming took third in both the 200 individual medley (2:15.76) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.95). Sophomore Sam Lindeen was also third in the 500 freestyle (6:00.47).
Shakopee's 200 medley relay team of Vaupel, Burfeind, senior Brayden Knutson and junior Ethan Woitas ended up third (1:52.90), as did the 200 freestyle team of Guenin, Knutson, Luce and Flemming (1:40.99).