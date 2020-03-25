For the second straight year, Augsburg University's Booker Coplin earned D3hoops.com All-America men's basketball honors.
Coplin was named as an Honorable Mention selection to the 25-player All-America squad.
It's the sixth time an Augsburg player has earned D3hoops.com All-America honors since the award was established in the 1997-98 season.
A second-team honoree last year, Coplin is the second Auggie to earn multiple D3hoops.com All-America honors.
Collin Olmscheid '16 was a first-team selection last year, Dan Kornbaum '14 was a second-team selection in 2013-14, and Devean George '99 was a second-team selection in 1997-98 and first-team selection in 1998-99.
The All-America honors, made up of four five-member teams and a five-member honorable-mention squad, are selected by the staff of D3hoops.com, a national website covering Division III basketball.
Coplin was one of only nine juniors among the 25 players selected by D3hoops.com this season.
The honors are the latest in a career of honors for Coplin, one of the best players in Augsburg men's basketball history.
Last week, he was named as a first-team selection to both the D3hoops.com All-West Region and National Association of Basketball Coaches All-West District teams.
In February, he was named as the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's co-Player of the Year for the second straight year, earning All-MIAC first-team honors after being named a second-team All-MIAC honoree his sophomore campaign. He was also named to the 20-player roster for the NABC Reese's Division III College All-Star Game, a game featuring the top seniors in NCAA Division III men's basketball, which was scheduled to be played last Saturday, but was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Named a first-team Preseason All-American by D3hoops.com this season, Coplin led all MIAC players in overall scoring for the second straight year, averaging 23.7 points per-game. He also led the conference in points scored (617), field goals (207) and free throws (141) made, while standing third in the league with 62 three-pointers. His 220 rebounds were second-most among league players, with his 8.5 rebounds per-game average was third-best. He also finished second in the conference in steals (42), fifth in assists (99) and fifth in blocked shots (28). Among NCAA Division III players nationally (as of March 8 games), Coplin ranks 17th in points per-game, 24th in total points and 26th in field goals made.
Coplin earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors three times this season (seven times in his career) and D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors twice this season (five times in his career). He scored in double-figures in 25 of his 26 games this season and 73 of 81 games in his Auggie career, scored 20-plus points in 20 games (49 career), and 30-plus points in four games (15 career). He finished this season with 11 double-doubles (28 career).
A transfer who played his first season at Wisconsin-River Falls, Coplin shined in his three Auggie campaigns, finishing fifth in school history with 1,784 points in an Auggie uniform (83 games, 81 starts). His 21.5 Augsburg points per-game career average is third-best in school history. He finished with 668 rebounds (seventh in school history), 280 assists (fifth), 157 steals (third) and 65 blocked shots (eighth) as an Auggie. His 179 career three-pointers are fourth in school history, while his 87.2-percent free-throw percentage (361-of-414) is a school record. Including his first year at UW-River Falls (111 games, 91 starts), Coplin finished his career with 1,868 points (16.8 per-game), with 725 rebounds (6.5 per-game), 193 three-pointers, 311 assists, 178 steals and 70 blocked shots.
Coplin had one of the best individual seasons in Augsburg men's basketball history in 2018-19. He was named NABC Division III National Player of the Year, the first time an Auggie had ever earned the honor, and earned All-America honors by both the NABC (first team) and D3hoops.com (second team). He was also named NABC Division III West District Player of the Year, as a first-team honoree to the NABC Coaches' Division III All-West District Team, and as a first-team honoree to the D3hoops.com All-West Region team.
A biopsychology major with a 3.60 grade-point average, Coplin was also named to the Academic All-America Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for the second straight year, this season as a first-team selection. Coplin earned CoSIDA Academic All-America second-team honors last season, CoSIDA Academic All-District honors both last year and this year, and earned Academic All-MIAC and NABC Honors Court honors last season.
Under 15th-year head coach Aaron Griess, Augsburg finished 18-8 overall, 14-6 in MIAC play, earning an MIAC postseason playoff berth for the fifth straight season and 10th time in the last 12 years. It's the 10th time in the last 12 years that Augsburg has recorded 15 or more victories in a season.
Coplin was one of two MIAC players to earn All-American honors from D3hoops.com, as Carleton senior forward Kent Hanson joined Coplin as an honorable mention selection.