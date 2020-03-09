Got any gently used baseball equipment taking up space in your garage?
Shakopee Youth Baseball Association has an answer for what to do with it.
SYBA is hosting its annual Baseball Swap Meet on Saturday, March 21 at Shakopee West Middle School. The swap meet will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donate your used, clean, good condition baseball equipment. We accept spikes, gloves, bats, balls, catcher's equipment and even baseball pants (no holes please). All bats are accepted. SYBA is a 501c3 so your donation is a tax-deductible donation. Receipts will be available.
You are also encouraged to take a look at what others have dropped off and pick up whatever you will be able to put to good use. No charge to anyone. Donating equipment is not a requirement for picking something up. Both drop off and pick up is open to everyone – traveling, community league, in house or just like to play baseball.
The earlier you can drop off the equipment, the better the chance that someone will be able to find something they will be able to use. Any equipment that is left over at the end of the day will be donated to a charity. Nothing will go to waste.
Baseball Bats: If you have one to donate, put it in the equipment exchange. If you have recently purchased a high-quality bat that is still a legal bat for travel ball use, and your son either grew out of it or the bat is no longer legal for his current age group, you may contact Allen Larson at savagelarsons@yahoo.com to place it on our SYBA website for sale.
Likewise, those looking to purchase a more affordable bat, see our website link for used bats. This is a great way to make purchasing bats more affordable for our families.