The three biggest meets of the season are next for the Shakopee boys and girls track & field teams.
The Sabers had a strong showing in the Section 3AAA True Team May in Rosemount with the boys squad taking third out of nine schools, while the girls ended up fifth.
Rosemount won the boys title with 1,021.5 points, while Prior Lake was second (928.5). Shakopee finished with 721.5 points, followed by Eastview (672.5), Two Rivers (565.5), Apple Valley (549.5), Burnsville (503), Bloomington Jefferson (501.5) and Bloomington Kennedy (354.5).
On the girls side, the Irish also won (1,000), followed by Prior Lake (869.5), Eastview (799.5), Two Rivers (767), the Sabers (717.5), Jefferson (621), Apple Valley (402.5), Kennedy (353) and Burnsville (277).
The South Suburban Conference Championships are next for the Sabers, which are May 24-25 in Burnsville. The Section 2AA meet starts May 31 with the prelims and ends June 1 with the finals at Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10.
Ninth grader Samantha Carr and senior Lauren Dubois competed at state last year for the Saber girls with both taking 11th in the long and high jump, respectively.
Carr and senior Vincenzo Miller each won an individual event for their respective Shakopee teams in the section true team. Miller claimed the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.87, which tied his own school record.
Carr was tops in the long jump with a leap of 18-7 3/4, which broke her own school record. She was also runner-up in the 200 with a time of 26.40 and forth in the high jump (5-2).
Dubois ended third in the high jump (5-2).
Senior Abigail McBeain took fourth in the shot put (35-4 1/2) and ninth in the discus (94-08) for the Sabers. Senior Haley Zelen was fourth in the 400 (1:01.34) and 10th in the 100 (13.53).
Ninth grader Kacie Claessens finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.53), while senior Rebecca Hansen was seventh (17.09), along with taking eighth in both the 300 hurdles (50.52) and the long jump (15-10).
Shakopee's 4x100 relay team of Claessens, Carr and seniors Lillian Allen and Megan Grausnick took second (51.06), while the 4x200 team of Allen, juniors Emily Hubmer and Madalyn Schwichtenberg and senior Annika Willmert was sixth (1:53.65).
The 4x400 team of juniors Mackenzie Norskog and Allie Lund, eighth grader Averie Younge and Willmert ended up seventh (4:29.39), as did the 4x800 team of juniors Sarah Armstrong, Brianna Baumann and Claire Markes and sophomore Chelsea Savage (11:28.63).
Other finishes for the girls included Allen in the 100 (9th, 13.49), senior Grace Schmelz-Bundt in the 800 (7th, 2:30.65), junior Mackenzie Kinney in the pole vault (9th, 7-6), Hubmer in the triple jump (10th, 32-10 1/2) and sophomore Sloan Hennen in the discus (10th, 85-06).
For the Shakopee boys, the 4x200 relay team of Miller, ninth graders Gunnar Bellomy and Joseph Taye and sophomore Sir Brody Miller took second (1:32.99), as did the 4x400 team of junior Maxwell Meeh and sophomores Colin Hokanson, Ryan Becker and Aaron Nelson (3:35.41).
The 4x800 team of juniors Quinn Froats and Trentyn Coleman, sophomore Easton Raboin and eighth grader Judah Berry was fifth (8:52.32), while 4x100 team of Vincenzo Miller, Sir Brody Miller, junior Ben Holte and ninth grader Christian Peris ended up sixth (44.47).
Holte was also second in the high jump (5-10) and sixth in the 100 (11.49). Hokanson was fifth in the long jump (19-11 1/2), as was sophomore Alan Thomas in the 300 hurdles (42.99).
Sophomore Tyler Sparks finished sixth in the discus (136-08), while junior Mason Wozny was eighth in the shot put (43-10). Ninth grader Owen Stuwe ended up seventh in the 3,200 (10:16.32).
Other finishes for the boys included junior Antwon Butler in the triple jump (8th, 38-11), sophomore Logan Bergien in the high jump (9th, 5-6), junior Kaden Braxton in the high jump (T10th, 5-2), sophomore Kyle Messener in the 1,600 (9th, 4:45.36), Hokanson in the 800 (10th, 2:06.12), Nelson in the 200 (8th, 23.21) and Taye in the 200 (10th, 23.40).