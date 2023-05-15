Nihar Vakkayil

Junior Nihar Vakkayil finished 11th in the pole vault for Shakopee in the Section 3AA True Team meet May 9 in Rosemount.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The three biggest meets of the season are next for the Shakopee boys and girls track & field teams.

The Sabers had a strong showing in the Section 3AAA True Team May in Rosemount with the boys squad taking third out of nine schools, while the girls ended up fifth.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.

