The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that junior Anna Blaschko was selected to the Midwest Region First Team.
Blaschko, a 2017 Shakopee graduate, was one of just 14 players in the area to be named to the team.
"Anna was a consistent force for us all season," University of Nebraska-Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore said. "She usually hit for a high percentage regardless of who we were playing and was talented enough to score even when our opponents committed to stopping her. The numbers speak for themselves and she's definitely earned this honor."
This year, Blaschko tallied a Summit League-best .390 hitting percentage to go with 2.79 kills per set. The junior appeared in all 33 matches this season and notched 360 total kills and 99 blocks on the year.
Blaschko went on to earn her first-career All-Summit honor and helped her team to its second-ever Summit League Tournament Championship appearance.