The Shakopee soccer teams suffered tough losses in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
Both squads lost by the same 1-0 margin. The fifth-seeded girls team fell at fourth-seeded Chanhassen, while the fourth-seeded Saber boys were downed at home by fifth-seeded Waconia.
Both Shakopee teams finished the season with winning records. It's the third straight year that both squads have finished with better than. 500 mark.
Shakopee joined the South Suburban Conference at the start of the 2014 school year. Both Saber teams had losing records overall and in the SSC in their first five seasons in the league, so both programs have turned the corner.
On the girls side, Shakopee earned its first double-digit win season since going 12-5 in 2012. The team finished 10-5-1 overall, and ended up third in the SSC with a 7-2 mark. Lakeville North and Rosemount shared the crown (8-1).
The seven league wins are the most for the Sabers since joining the SSC.
The girls will graduate nine seniors — Ella Bryant, Kylee Fuder, Paige Broze, Avery Haisman, Paige Leary, Danielle Wagner, Ella Doty, Tirzah Lange and Jessica Hoeben.
Bryant led the team in goals scored with 11, while adding a team-best eight assists. Junior Megan McGraw was second in goals scored with six, while sophomore Abby Missman was third with four.
Junior Rita Moran, Doty and Fuder each scored two goals for Shakopee, while sophomore Claire Helgemo and juniors Raeanne Geis and Annika Wilmert each had one.
McGraw, Haisman and Doty each had two assists, while Missman, Helgemo, Fuder, Leary and Broze each chipped in one.
Junior goalie Jessica Nigbur finished the season with a .927 save percentage and 0.44 goals-against average.
For the Shakopee boys, they finished fourth in the SSC with a 5-3-1 record (8-6-2 overall). Last fall, the boys earned a share of the conference title with a 7-0-2 mark.
It was the boys' first league crown for the team since winning the now-defunct Missota Conference crown back in 2010. The Sabers are 19-4-4 in the SSC over the last three years.
The boys team has a big senior class this fall. It will have to replace 15 seniors next year — Owen Forsythe, Nathan Dake, Yoskar Deleon, Edrei Aceves Morales, Michael Torres, Nathan Martinez, Whitaker Root, Abdiaziz lsmail, Emad Fatah, Alejandro Sanchez, Jonathon Pitterle, Gage Torres, Jefferson Hernandez, Parker Young and Nicholas Isensee.
Dake was the team's top scorer with seven goals and six assists on the season. Martinez finished with four goals and three assists, while Fatah scored three teams and Sanchez had two goals and three assists.
Junior Weston Bischoff, Michael Torres, Hernandez, Ismail and Root each scored one goal. Junior Dylan Harder finished with three assists, while Bischoff, Morales and ninth-graders Christian Flores and MaRodolfo Angel Saldivar Contreras each had one.
Isensee started most of the games in goal for the boys team this fall.