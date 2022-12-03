Boys Volleyball

Nine of the 10 teams in the South Suburban Conference — Shakopee, Prior Lake, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville South and Lakeville North — have boys volleyball club programs.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

Boys volleyball moved a little closer to becoming a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport.

In the Board of Directors' bimonthly meeting Dec. 1, the league created an "emerging status" classification for sports that seek become fully sanctioned, and boys volleyball was approved for that distinction.

