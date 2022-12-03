Boys volleyball moved a little closer to becoming a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport.
In the Board of Directors' bimonthly meeting Dec. 1, the league created an "emerging status" classification for sports that seek become fully sanctioned, and boys volleyball was approved for that distinction.
For a non-sanctioned sport to be granted emerging status, it has to have 32 or more teams that are MSHSL-registered schools for two straight seasons. Then, the sport will be eligible for full interscholastic status.
Sports that fail to do so within five years of being labeled an emerging activity will have their status reconsidered by the MSHSL board.
"The board is grateful for the hard work and vision of the Adoption of Programs Task Force," said Board President Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School. "Their work, with the support of the board, creates a clear, concise path for emerging sports or activities to find a way to potentially be a part of league programming."
The board also amended the new bylaw, so that boys volleyball could apply for sanctioned status in the 2024-25 school year and not have to wait two years. Therefore, a boys volleyball proposal can go to the board's Representative Assembly in May.
Boys volleyball has been fighting for sanctioned status since 2017.
Last May, the MSHSL's 48-member representative assembly voted 31-17 in favor of sanctioning boys volleyball, but a two-thirds majority is required. So in the end, the sport fell one vote shy.
In May of 2020, boys volleyball garnered 29 votes (29-18), missing sanctioned status by two votes. Thirty-one votes were needed to pass that year.
In 2017 and 2018, the sport did not gain the necessary support of nine of the 16 administrative regions to advance to the representative assembly.
Last spring, boys volleyball finished its fourth season. It would have been its fifth if the COVID-19 pandemic didn't wipe out all spring sports in 2020.
There were 53 varsity teams in the state last spring, including nine from the South Suburban Conference: Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington and Rosemount.
Three Lake Conference schools also have teams: Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
According to the Minnesota High School Boys Volleyball Association, 400 student-athletes played in 2018, and that number jumped to 1,400 last spring.
There are 27 states across the country that offer boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school sport.
State baseball
In other action, the league approved to hold the state championship games for the all four baseball classes at CHS Field in St. Paul June 16. The weather date will be June 17.
Since 2010, the championship games have been held at Target Field in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Twins. The change to CHS Field for this spring was due to an extended homestand for the Twins.
Minnesota has 10 straight games at Target Field starting June 13 and ending June 22.