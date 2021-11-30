It's a fresh new start for the Shakopee wrestling team this winter.
The three-time Class 3A defending state champions are under new leadership as Alex Van Krevelen is taking over the program. The Sabers are also in a new section.
Shakopee has won the last four Section 2AAA titles. But when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring, the Sabers were moved to Section 6AAA.
What has not changed for the Sabers is the amount of talent that's back on the mat. The Guillotine released its first Class 3A individual and team rankings Nov. 25 and Shakopee had five wrestlers ranked in the 14 weight classes.
The Sabers also opened at No. 3 in the team rankings behind No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville and No. 2 Waconia. The rest of the top five includes No. 4 Stillwater and No. 5 Anoka.
Waconia is in Section 6AAA with the Sabers, so the move to a new section doesn't guarantee Shakopee a fifth straight state berth.
Those two teams are the only Section 6AAA squads ranked, while in the Sabers' old section there's only one team ranked, No. 6 Apple Valley.
Meanwhile, Van Krevelen comes over from Prior Lake, where he was an assistant coach under Joe Block for seven years. He's ready for the challenge of keeping the Sabers as one of the state's elite programs.
"Shakopee is the three-time defending state champion, and I'm excited to start my head coaching career with such a great program," he said. "The pressure will be on to continue (the team’s) excellence and I cannot wait for the challenge."
Van Krevelen takes over Marcus Levesseur, who was the interim coach last season. Levessuer took over for Jim Jackson, who stepped down as coach in September 2020.
Jackson led the Shakopee program for five seasons, winning back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2019 and 2020 and finishing as state runner-up in 2018. Levessuer led the Sabers to another crown last winter with a perfect 26-0 record.
Shakopee lost some top talent from last year's team, including nine seniors. One of them was Blake West, winner of the last two state titles at 113 pounds.
Two more were Joey and Tommy Johnson, who had a combined career record of 239-31 for the Sabers. Joey was fourth at state at 195 pounds last season, while Tommy was runner-up at 220.
Returning state wrestlers for Shakopee are senior Jade Trelstad and juniors Jadon Hellerud, Leo Tukhlunovych and Riley Quern. Hellerud was fourth at 182 pounds at state last winter, while Tukhlunovych was fifth at 138.
All four wrestlers are ranked in the first Class 3A poll. Hellerud is No. 2 at 195), while Tukhlunovych and Trelstad are both No. 4 at 138 and 220, respectively). Quern is No. 7 at 160).
Ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski is also ranked for the Sabers, opening at No. 2 at 106.
Others back for Shakopee who competed in the state team tourney last year include ninth-grader Kyle Linville, sophomore Connor Warren, junior AJ Smith and senior Mason Potz.
Joining Shakopee and Waconia in Section 6AAA are Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Edina, Waconia, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn.
In the first individual state rankings, Section 6AAA had a total of 14 ranked wrestlers. The Sabers had the most, followed by Waconia with four, Eden Prairie and Chaska/Chanhassen each with two and Edina with one.
On the flip side, Section 2AAA has 13 ranked wrestlers.
In SSC competition, the Sabers have won the last five league titles and have not lost a conference dual since 2016. Apple Valley and Prior Lake are expected to be Shakopee's biggest challengers.
The Sabers will compete in The Clash again this season, which is set for Jan 7-8 at Rochester Community and Technical College. The annual event features some of the top programs in the nation.
The Section 6AAA team tournament will be held March 18 at Waconia High School. The section individual tourney is March 25 at Minnetonka.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.