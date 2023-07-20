Registration for the Shakopee Soccer Association’s fall recreation league is open.
Children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade can sign up by Aug. 1 to receive the early bird discount. The season will begin Aug. 27 and end Oct. 8.
The program is for both beginners and those looking to improve. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches, and are focused on having fun!
Practices and games will be held at the Shakopee Soccer Complex at 2600 17th Avenue East — boys on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings and girls on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Also, middle school recreation soccer will kick off Sunday, Aug. 28, with games held Sundays at 5 p.m. through Oct. 9.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.shakopeesoccer.com and look for “Registration” at the top of the page. For more information, please email admin@shakopeesoccer.com.