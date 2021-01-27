Registration for the Shakopee Soccer Association's spring/summer rec soccer is now open.
Kids currently in Pre-K through sixth grade who enjoy soccer are encouraged to sign up by April 1 to receive the early bird discount, according to a news release from the association.
The season will begin on May 1 and will end with Fun Day on June 26. The program is perfect for both beginners and those looking to improve. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches, and are focused on having fun.
Practices and games will be held at the Shakopee Soccer Complex, 2600 17th Ave. E. Boys will gather on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, and girls will gather on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Back by popular demand, Toddler Soccer is also currently open for registration. Toddler sessions are on Saturday mornings, and run from May 1 to June 26. Parents are welcome to stay and participate. Registration includes a soccer ball (for first-time players) or SSA jersey (for returning players).
For more information and to sign up, visit www.shakopeesoccer.com and look for “Registration” at the top of the page.