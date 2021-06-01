The Shakopee Indians have been left out of the Class B state party the last two summers.
Can the Indians make it back this season?
Since 2000, Shakopee has made the state field 11 times — 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
However, the last two summers Prior Lake has eliminated the Indians in Section 3B play. The section is strong with the likes of Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Eagan, Burnsville, Prior Lake and Excelsior.
Four teams from the section make state each summer. Chanhassen has won the last three state titles.
This year's Shakopee squad opened the season winning five of its first nine games, including a 9-7 victory at Coon Rapids May 25 and a 4-2 home victory over St. Peter May 27.
Shakopee doesn't get its first crack at Prior Lake until July 9.
In beating Coon Rapids, Jimmy Bohmbach led the way for the Indians going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Justin Winterfeldt had a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Steve Boldt doubled and drove in two runs.
Jack Schleper also doubled, finishing 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Zack Henderson worked six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits. Thomas Wilkie pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save.
Against St. Peter, Henderson finished 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI to lead Shakopee. Gavin Stadler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Alex Schneider pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits while fanning four. Tom Hardy gave up one run in three innings of relief to get the save.
For more on the Indians, go to shakopeebaseball.com.