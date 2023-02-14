Landon Vaupel

Senior Landon Vaupel swam the butterfly leg for Shakopee in the 200 medley relay in the Sabers' 96-87 loss at Rosemount in a South Suburban Conference dual Feb. 3.

 Photo by Krissy Luce

Can the Shakopee boys swimming team make a big splash or two in the Section 2AA meet.

The Sabers don't have the depth to challenge for the team title, so meeting state qualifying times will be the focus. Seniors Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind and junior Kale Flemming are expected to lead the way.

