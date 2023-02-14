Can the Shakopee boys swimming team make a big splash or two in the Section 2AA meet.
The Sabers don't have the depth to challenge for the team title, so meeting state qualifying times will be the focus. Seniors Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind and junior Kale Flemming are expected to lead the way.
Shakopee lost its last two South Suburban Conference duals to finish with a 4-5 record. The Sabers fell 99-86 at home Feb. 7 to end the regular season and 96-87 at Rosemount Feb. 3.
The Section 2AA meet will be Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center with the prelims on the first day, followed by diving and the finals on the last day.
The field is strong with the likes of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Chaska/Chanhassen, along with Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson.
The winning relays and top two individuals automatically make the state field, along with the top-four divers. The other way qualify is by meeting the state standard.
In the loss to Eagan, Shakopee won three events. Vaupel claimed the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.79, while ninth grader Charlie Cutts was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:14.00) and senior Brayden Knutson won the 100 backstroke (1:03.95).
Vaupel was also runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:57.15), as was sophomore Tyler Guenin in the 200 individual medley (2:17.48), Burfeind in the 100 freestyle (53.95), Flemming in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.23) and sophomore Sam Lindeen in the 100 backstroke (1:05.14).
Guenin, Cutts, Vaupel and ninth grader Luke Gens took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.21), as did Cutts, Flemming, Burfeind and Vaupel in the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.12).
Knutson, Flemming, Burfeind and Guenin teamed up in the 200 medley relay and took third (1:51.64).
Burfeind was third in the 50 freestyle (24.25), while senior Justice Luce was third in diving (208.75 points).
In the loss to Rosemount, Vaupel and Burfeind picked up individual wins for the Sabers. Vaupel won the 50 freestyle (23.41), while Burfeind was tops in the 100 butterfly (58.32).
All three of Shakopee's relays were second — the 200 medley team of Burfiend, Cutts, Vaupel and Guenin (1:50.38), the 200 freestyle team of Flemming, Knutson, Luce and Burfeind (1:41.61) and the 400 freestyle team of Burfeind, Flemming, Cutts and Vaupel (3:29.77).
Individual second-place finishes went to Flemming in the 200 individual medley (2:13.28), Luce in diving (188.50) and Vaupel in the 100 backstroke (102.32).
Taking third were Cutts in the 200 freestyle (1:59.48), Flemming in the 100 freestyle (53.42), Guenin in the 500 freestyle (5:29.93) and eighth grader Alex Friendshuh in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.39).
This year's Class AA competition will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year.