The Shakopee volleyball team was in rebuilding mode last season, finishing the season with just 10 wins.
Can the Sabers make a little more noise this in the South Suburban Conference in Section 2AAAA? Senior captains Kylie Strand, Hailey Sauer and Kyrah Clark all got varsity time last year, as did junior Hannan Strege.
Those four players were the only underclassmen on the varsity last fall.
Going into last season, Sauer was the only returning player who got significant varsity time the year before for Shakopee.
The Sabers finished last fall with a 10-18 overall record, going 3-6 in the SSC. The 10 wins were the fewest for the program since it went 9-19 in 2013. That was also the Sabers’ last season in the now-defunct Missota Conference.
In 2021, Shakopee won 22 games and went 7-2 in the SSC, so this is a program that’s used to being in the thick of the conference and section races.
Shakopee graduated nine seniors from last year’s team, so there will be some new faces on the varsity court again. The Sabers opened the season in good fashion Aug. 29 with a three-set victory at Chanhassen (25-20, 25-12, 25-22).
Chanhassen is one of seven Section 2AAAA squads, along with Chaska, Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Waconia. Chaska is the defending champion.
None of the section teams were ranked in the preseason Class AAAA poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. Shakopee lost in four sets to Minnetonka in the section quarterfinals last fall.
It was only the second time in eight seasons the Sabers were eliminated before the semifinals.
Meanwhile, the SSC had three teams ranked in the first poll — No. 3 Lakeville North, No. 6 Eagan and No. 7 Burnsville. Shakopee will open the conference season Sept. 13 at home against Lakeville South.
Eagan, Lakeville North and Lakeville South tied for the conference title last year with 8-1 marks.
The Sabers joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The three league wins last fall were also the fewest for the program over the last nine seasons, and it’s also the first losing season in conference play.
Between 2014 and 2021, Shakopee had a 52-26 record in the SSC.
Since 2010, the SSC has also won six state titles — Lakeville North in 2010, 2012 and 2017 and Eagan in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Prior Lake was runner-up in 2015, as was Lakeville North in 2011 and last season, and Eagan in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012 and 2018. The program also won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.
Volleyball went to four classes last year.
The regular season ends for Shakopee at home Oct. 16 in league play at Apple Valley. Section play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct 26 with the title match set for Nov. 1.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Wayzata, ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is the defending champion.