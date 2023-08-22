The Shakopee football team will look to some new offensive and defensive talent this fall as it tries to reach the state quarterfinals for a fifth straight season.
The Sabers lost some serious firepower from last year's squad that finished 7-4 overall, falling 28-12 to perennial power Eden Prairie in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
It was third time Shakopee lost in the quarterfinals in the last four years. There was no 2020 state tourney due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Sabers won their first two playoff games that year to qualify.
Shakopee lost its top three rushers from last year and that trio combined for 26 rushing scores and 2,360 yards. The Sabers also lost their top receiver who had three touchdown receptions.
Seniors Ben Holte, Leyton Kerns, Connor McGee, Tanner Bachelor, Parker Knox and Anthony McCall are Shakopee's captains.
Holte could lead the backfield. He 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns last year.
Kerns could start at quarterback. He played three games there last year and had a touchdown pass and played six games there as a sophomore due to injuries.
McGee returns as a receiver, while McCall is back to anchor the offensive line.
On defense, the Sabers graduated their top four tacklers, but Knox and senior Ryan Vosper are back. Knox led the team with seven sacks last year, adding 50 tackles which was fifth on the team, while Vosper finished with 55 tackles, sixth-best, and had two fumble recoveries.
Bachelor forced three fumbles last year, had an interception and made 37 tackles.
Shakopee will face some new competition in the regular season than in the previous two seasons.
Prior Lake, Eden Prairie and Edina are three teams that Shakopee kept on its schedule from last year, while adding three new Lake Conference schools and one each from the South Suburban and North Suburban Conferences.
The Sabers will open the season. Aug. 31 at Hopkins at 7 p.m.
The rest of the schedule includes:
- Sept. 8: vs Prior Lake
- Sept. 14: vs Wayzata
- Sept. 22: at Eden Prairie
- Sept. 29: vs Minnetonka
- Oct. 6: at Edina
- Oct. 13 at Rosemount
- Oct. 18: vs Blaine
The Minnesota State High School League realigned sections back in April. In football, 32 teams make up the largest class, 6A.
There are two new schools in the top class in Buffalo and Rochester Mayo, while Totino-Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd went back down to 5A.
There's a 32-team playoff bracket for the top football class. Shakopee will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Prior Lake, Edina, Hopkins and Buffalo in Section 6AAAAAA.
Rochester Mayo was placed in Section 3AAAAA with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount and Farmington.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.
The first round of the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 27 with the second round Nov. 4.
The state quarterfinals are Nov. 9-10 at four different sites. The semifinals are Nov. 16-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while the title game is also there Nov. 24.
Maple Grove is the defending champion, beating Rosemount 27-10 in last year's final.