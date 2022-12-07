The Shakopee boys basketball team has some rebuilding to do on the hardwood.

The Sabers graduated their top five scorers and seven seniors who got significant varsity minutes from last year's team that finished 25-4 overall, won the South Suburban Conference title with a 16-2 record and was upset in the Section 2AAAA title game by Eden Prairie (75-60).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

