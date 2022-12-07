The Shakopee boys basketball team has some rebuilding to do on the hardwood.
The Sabers graduated their top five scorers and seven seniors who got significant varsity minutes from last year's team that finished 25-4 overall, won the South Suburban Conference title with a 16-2 record and was upset in the Section 2AAAA title game by Eden Prairie (75-60).
Shakopee won the section crown in 2021 and has an 87-21 overall record over the last four seasons (58-14 in the SSC). The program is used to winning and challenging for conference and section titles.
So can the Sabers be contenders this winter with just two varsity regulars back from last year in junior captain Isaac Snell and junior Jalen Langsy?
"Our hope is to get better and grow as a team each day to reach the goal of playing our best basketball in March," Shakopee assistant coach Stephen Tlougan said.
Senior captains Dan Kasper and Vincenzo Miller will have bigger roles for the team this season, along with seniors Termaine Fulton and Ryan Hackett, juniors Mason Wood and Kaden Braxton and sophomores Isaac Cordes and Eli Schroeder
Shakopee got off to a good start Dec. 7 with an 87-83 home win in double overtime over Chaska in a battle of section foes. Langsy hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play to send the game into a second overtime.
The game was tied 33-33 at the break and 61-61 after regulation.
In the second overtime with the game tied 83-83, Wood drove down the lane and converted a layup to give the Sabers a two-point lead with 26 seconds left to play. Snell knocked down a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Snell scored seven points in the second overtime to finish with 21 points. Langsy added 19 points, while Fulton scored 17 and Wood added 11.
"This team is filled with skilled players who will create depth on our roster," Tlougan said. "That, combined with traditional Saber pride and toughness, will be the team's strengths."
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A, where it made state for the first time at that level in 2014 and again in 2015.
Section 2AAAA is very strong. Two teams are ranked in the first Class 4A poll — No. 4 Minnetonka and No. 9 Eden Prairie. Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Edina and Waconia are also in the field.
The SSC is also loaded with strong teams, including No. 2 Lakeville North, No. 5 Eastview and No. 8 Lakeville South.
Shakopee opens the conference season Dec. 20 at Eagan. The team's first league home game is not until Jan. 10 against Prior Lake.
The Sabers will close out 2022 in the Eden Prairie Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28, taking on Edina in the first game and the host Eagles the next day.
This year's Section 2AAAA tournament starts March 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
The Class 4A state tournament is March 22-25. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion, beating Wayzata in last year's title game.