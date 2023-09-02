Can the Shakopee cross country teams end their mini state drought?
The Sabers have not had any qualifiers since cross country went to three classes in 2021. Senior Quinn Froats challenged for a spot last fall in the Section 2AAA boys race.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Can the Shakopee cross country teams end their mini state drought?
The Sabers have not had any qualifiers since cross country went to three classes in 2021. Senior Quinn Froats challenged for a spot last fall in the Section 2AAA boys race.
The section did get a little easier when perennial power Edina was moved to Section 6AAA in section realignment last April. There are only seven teams in the section now with the Sabers — Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Waconia.
Third-ranked Minnetonka and No. 4 Prior Lake will be the heavy favorites on the girls side, while the boys' competition seems to be a little more wide open with Minnetonka and Eden Prairie as the favorites.
The top two teams from the section make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
Both Saber squads opened the season in their own two-mile quadrangular meet Aug. 31 at Shakopee West Junior High School.
The Shakopee boys took first with 19 points, followed by Chanhassen (38), Chaska (91) and Agape Christi Academy (191).
Sophomore Owen Stuwe won the race for the Sabers with a time of 10:44.77, followed by Froats in second 10:47.50 and junior Kyle Messner in third (11:07.33).
Senior Trentyn Coleman ended up sixth (11:45.43), followed by junior Mitchell Blenkush in seventh (11:49.04), ninth grader Logan Antony in 10th (11:56.28), junior Colin Hokanson in 14th (12:44.77), junior Nathan Van Brocklin in 16th (12:46.83) and sophomore Carson Hartmann in 26th (13:16.70).
For the Shakopee girls, sophomore Anna Zebrev led the way taking fourth overall (13:17.07), while ninth grader Anastasia Zebrev was seventh (13:36.27).
Senior Ellie Hall ended up 13th (14:11.06) for the Sabers, followed by senior Emily Hubmer in 14th (14:14.85), sophomore Taylor Daily in 20th (14:30.98), junior Chelsea Savage in 24th (14:48.76), senior Brianna Baumann in 26th (14:58.84), eighth grader Madison Fonder in 28th (15:04.08), senior Mackenzie Kinney in 33rd (15:56.11) and senior Claire Markes in 34th (16:01.91).
The girls were third in the team standings with 57 points. Lakeville South won (29), while Chanhassen was second (50) and Chaska took fourth (95).
This year's South Suburban Conference Championships are set for Oct. 13 in Eagan. The Section 2AAA race will be Oct. 24 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The state race will be Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Wayzata won both the boys and girls state team titles last fall.
The Shakopee girls have been to state as a team six times: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016. The boys program has made it three times: 1994, 2014 and 2015.
Maria Hauger won four straight Class AA individual state championships for the Shakopee girls, starting in 2009.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.