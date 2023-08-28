Can the Shakopee girls soccer reach double-digit wins for a third straight season?
Better yet, can the Sabers be contenders in the South Suburban Conference and in an always loaded Section 2AAA field?
That will all play out over the next seven weeks as the team has some talent back from last year’s squad that went 10-6-2 overall.
Shakopee opened this season with a pair of tough defeats at home, falling 3-0 to Minnetonka in its opener Aug. 24 and losing 2-0 to Eden Prairie Aug. 26.
Minnetonka ended the Sabers’ season last fall in the section semifinals with a 2-0 win. Shakopee won 2-1 over Prior Lake in the quarterfinals. That was Shakopee’s third section quarterfinal win since becoming a big school at the start of 2005-06 school year.
The program also won in the first round in 2020 and in 2014.
Section 2AAA is loaded, which also includes perennial power Edina, along with Chanhassen, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia. Edina has won the last two section crowns, while also winning in 2017.
Minnetonka won in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Eden Prairie won four straight titles from 2012 to 2015.
In fact, the last time a non-Lake Conference team to win that section was Burnsville in 2011.
Shakopee finished 5-2-2 in the SSC last year, which was good for fourth place. It was the Sabers’ third straight winning season in league play.
Shakopee finished 7-2 in 2021 and 5-3-3 in 2020 in conference action. From 2014 to 2019, the Sabers were a combined 9-37-8 in the SSC, so the team has made big strides under coach Robert Davies, who was named the Section 2AAA Coach of the Year last fall.
Shakopee went 12-5 overall back in 2012, which was the program’s second-to-last season in the now-defunct Missota Conference. Those 12 wins are the most for the Sabers as a big school.
Shakopee will open the SSC this season Sept. 6 at home against Apple Valley. Rosemount won the league crown last fall, and then went to beat Edina in the state title game.
The Sabers graduated nine seniors from last year’s squad. Seniors Abby Missman and Mackenzie Norskog are back. They were the Sabers’ top two scorers last year with eight and five goals, respectively.
Senior Claire Helgemo had two goals and four assists for Shakopee last fall.
Other seniors on the team include Madalyn Schwichtenberg, Amalia Lee, Isabel Majerus, Rachel Majerus and Kady McGraw. Junior Ella Johnson also got varsity minutes last year.
Johnson is one of two juniors on the varsity roster along with Sarah Heckel.
Shakopee will end the regular season Oct. 6 at home versus Eastview in league play. Section play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals Oct 12 and the title game Oct. 17. The higher seed is home throughout the postseason.
This year’s state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Oct. 31) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Shakopee’s lone state berth came in 2003 when it was the runner-up in Class A. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.