The Shakopee boys track team was left out of the state party for the second straight season last year.
Can the Sabers earn a few invitations this spring? That's the hope for Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins.
"We have about 105 athletes on the team," he said. "We lost some key point earners from last year's team, but are excited to see what other athletes step up to fill in those spots. I think realistically moving up a spot or two in conference and moving up a spot in sections is a good goal for this team."
Shakopee finished seventh in the South Suburban Conference Championships last year, while the team was fifth in Section 2AAA.
Junior Ben Holte nearly made state for the Sabers last year taking third in the high jump at sections with a leap of 6-0. He was also seventh in the 100.
Senior Vincenzo Miller will also be one to watch for Shakopee. He was fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110 hurdles at sections last spring.
Haskins said one of the strengths of this year's squad is the untapped potential. How those athletes will stack up against the conference and section competition is to be determined.
"We also have some very motivated athletes who are always willing to give everything for the program," Haskins said. "An area of growth that we will need to work on is with growing our depth in field event areas, the pole vault and the triple jump, and our 400 crew."
The SSC is strong with the likes or Rosemount, Lakeville South and Prior Lake leading the way. Rosemount is the defending champion.
In Section 2AAA, Prior Lake and Minnetonka tied for the section team crown last spring. Eden Prairie is also always a contender, taking third last year, while Chaska, Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia are in the field.
The annual Shakopee Relays are set for April 20 this spring at Vaughan Field. The SSC Championships will be at Burnsville High School with the prelims set for May 23 followed by the finals the next day.
The Section 2AAA competition will begin May 31 with the prelims and end June 2 with the finals. The venue for both days is Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals set for June 10.
Andover is the defending champion, followed by runner-up Rosemount and third-place Moorhead.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
