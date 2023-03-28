Miller and Gaiters

Seniors Vincenzo Miller (back) and Ari Gaiters compete in 4x100 relay for Shakopee last spring.

 Photo by Jeff Wachter

The Shakopee boys track team was left out of the state party for the second straight season last year.

Can the Sabers earn a few invitations this spring? That's the hope for Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

