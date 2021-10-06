Can the Shakopee girls soccer team make it two playoff wins in a row?
The Sabers won only their second playoff game since 2013 last fall, knocking off Chaska 1-0 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. Soccer is now three classes and this year's Section 2AAA playoffs are scheduled to start Oct. 12.
It's tough to gauge where Shakopee will be seeded. The Sabers (9-4-1) could be anywhere from the No. 3 to 5 seed. One thing is certain, top-ranked Edina (14-0) will be the No. 1 seed when the brackets are released Oct. 10 on legacy.mshsl.org
The rest of the section field includes Waconia (11-2-1), Minnetonka (8-6-1), Chanhassen (8-5-1), Eden Prairie (7-6-2), Prior Lake (4-7-2) and Chaska (4-6-1).
The Sabers are 2-2-1 against section teams, beating both Prior Lake (2-0) and Chaska (2-1), tying Minnetonka (0-0) and losing to both Eden Prairie (3-1) and Chanhassen (2-1).
Shakopee reeled off seven straight wins during the regular season, starting with a 5-0 victory versus Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 11 and ending with a 2-0 triumph at Andover Sept. 25.
The Sabers ended the regular season Oct. 6 at Eagan in South Suburban Conference play. Shakopee was third in the SSC standings with a 6-2 mark going into the contest, a game back of both No. 6 Lakeville North and No. 3 Rosemount.
The six league wins are the most for the Sabers since joining the SSC in 2013. From 2013 to 2018, Shakopee struggled with a combined 31-59-7 overall record, including 6-34-4 in conference play.
Shakopee went into the Eagan contest off a 4-2 home loss to Lakeville North Oct. 4 and a 2-0 win at Farmington Sept. 30. The Sabers also lost 3-0 at Rosemount Sept. 28.
In beating Farmington, senior Ella Bryant scored both of Shakopee's goals. Junior Jessica Nigbur has earned the shutout in goal.
Bryant was leading the Sabers in goals scored heading into the Eagan game with 10, while adding seven assists. Sophomore Abby Missman and junior Megan McGraw each had four goals.
Nigbur has four shutouts in goal for Shakopee.