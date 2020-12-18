Canterbury Park in Shakopee has gotten the go-ahead for a 65-day thoroughbred and quarter horse racing season.
The Minnesota Racing Commission unanimously approved it Dec. 17. The season will start May 18 and end Sept. 16, with racing on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
There will also be racing on both Memorial and Labor Day, as well as July 3. Purses are anticipated to be approximately $14 million, at approximately $220,000 per day, a projected increase of more than 35% in total and 12% per day as compared to 2020.
A 2012 cooperative marketing and purse enhancement agreement reached with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, owners and operators of nearby Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, will supplement purses by $7.28 million. The agreement extends through 2022 with more than $80 million going toward purse supplements and joint marketing of the two properties.
Post time on Sundays and holidays will be 1:00 p.m. while weekday racing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday racing will begin at 5:00 p.m. On July 3 racing will begin at 4:00 p.m.
The 2021 thoroughbred and quarter horse stakes schedules are expected to be announced in January with stall applications and the first condition book available shortly thereafter.
For more information go to canterburypark.com.