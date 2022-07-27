Horse racing has returned at Canterbury Park in Shakopee following a nine-day break that allowed for Twin Cities Summer Jam, a three-day music festival that attracted more than 30,000 fans.
Prior to the break, 35 of the 65 summer race dates had been conducted. The average field size for the first 35 days was 7.1 horses per race.
“The break is beneficial to the horses; it’s a reset,” Joel Berndt, the leading trainer at the park, said in a press release. “There is also a people aspect. It refreshes the people too.”
Berndt’s 36 wins on the season is two better than Mac Robertson, who has won the training title in 14 of the past 17 seasons. Berndt won his only Canterbury Park training title in 2020.
Through the first 35 race days, according to the release, 102 races have been contested over the turf course compared to 95 last year.
Total handle saw an increase with $55,590,385 wagered, a 10.2 percent increase over last season. Wagering dollars from customers attending the races jumped 23 percent to $5,450,745.
Track officials are encouraged as spectators return to the races in numbers more similar to pre-pandemic seasons. On-track handle is down just 3.7 percent compared to 2019, the last season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased with business through the first 35 days and look forward to a strong second half of the season,” Senior Vice President of Racing Andrew Offerman said.
Out-of-state handle is up nine percent compared to the same time period in 2021, but up 248 percent compared to 2019, the release stated.
Canterbury’s 2020 pandemic shift to weeknight racing attracted robust national wagering. That wagering popularity continued as Sunday racing was added last year and Saturday this season, replacing Monday and Tuesday programs.
Racing Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday begins at 5 p.m. Sunday racing starts at 1 p.m.
Trials are also underway for the 350-yard, $105,100 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity. The 10 finalists for the 400-yard, $68,175 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby are also being determined in two trial races. Both finals will be held Aug. 10.
Quarter horse trainer Jason Olmstead, who has won the Canterbury training title the past seven seasons, entered 15 of the 27 two-year-olds in the futurity trials and eight of the 14 three-year-olds in the derby trials.
Olmstead has won the Northlands Futurity, annually Canterbury’s richest quarter horse race, fours times, but a Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby win has eluded him.