Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park in Shakopee is halfway through its season with 35 of the 65 race dates having been conducted. The average field size for the first 35 days was 7.1 horses per race.

 Photo courtesy of Coady Photography

Horse racing has returned at Canterbury Park in Shakopee following a nine-day break that allowed for Twin Cities Summer Jam, a three-day music festival that attracted more than 30,000 fans.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

