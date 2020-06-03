The 2020 live racing season at Canterbury Park will begin on Wednesday, pending approval.
The revised race schedule is a 52-day season beginning Monday, June 10 and concluding Sept. 16, with races conducted Monday through Thursday, Canterbury Park announced. Racing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Times and dates are subject to change.
The season is dependent on the Minnesota Racing Commission's approval, which will meet on Monday, June 8.
While the horses will be running, there will be no spectators allowed into the track and Minnesota residents will not be able to bet on the races either online or via phone since state law prohibits residents from placing online or phone bets on in-state races.
Canterbury Park hopes to have a streaming service up and running to broadcast the races online. Canterbury Park will release details of that service at a later date.