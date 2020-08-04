Canterbury Park racing officials have submitted to the Minnesota Racing Commission a request to add to the 2020 racing schedule Thursday, Sept. 3 and to reschedule Sept. 7 and 15 to Thursdays, Sept. 10 and 17, the Shakopee track announced on Monday.
The added day is a make-up for a six-race cancellation on June 18 due to inclement weather.
The shuffling of dates moves racing from a Monday and Tuesday to Thursdays, the most robust day of the week for wagering handle. The change would make Sept. 17 the final day of the season.
The racing commission is expected to approve these changes.
The annual Minnesota Festival of Champions, a day of racing dedicated to horses bred in the state originally slated for Sept. 7, will now be Wednesday, Sept. 9.
In its 27th rendition, the Minnesota Festival of Champions will offer more than $710,000 in stakes purses, making it the richest day on the 2020 schedule.
First post each day remains 4:30 p.m.
More information is available at www.canterburypark.com .