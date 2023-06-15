Maren Masters finished her career for the Shakopee girls golf team on the state links.

The senior made her first-ever appearance in the 36-hole Class 3A tournament June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, ending up tied for 15th overall out of 88 competitors.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events