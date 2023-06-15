Maren Masters finished her career for the Shakopee girls golf team on the state links.
The senior made her first-ever appearance in the 36-hole Class 3A tournament June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, ending up tied for 15th overall out of 88 competitors.
Masters carded a 6-over par 76 in the opening round, which had her tied for 14th place going into round two. Masters finished with another 78.
Simley junior Reese McCauley won the title with a 36-hole total of 136, shooting a 68 in the first round and coming back with another 68 in round to win by two strokes.
Team-wise, Maple Grove won the girls title with a 36-hole total of 625, followed by runner-up Wayzata (635).
Masters made the state field by taking fifth in the 36-hole Section 2AAA tournament May 30-31 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan. She shot rounds of 81 and 78 to earn final state individual spot.
The previous two seasons, Masters just missed qualifying for state. Last spring she finished 10th at sections with a 36-hole total of 166 with rounds of 84 and 82 at the Ridges of Sand Creek. She was two finishes shy and five shots back from earning the final state spot.
In 2021, Masters missed making state by one place and four total shots. There was no golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the boys side, Edina won the team title, while junior Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park won the individual crown with rounds of 66 and 70.