The Shakopee girls track team saw the careers of six seniors come to end at the Class AA state meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Seniors Jayda Becker, Carly Gorter, Kelly Brennan, Makayla Cizek, Sarah Hansen and Natalie Holte were competing one last time for the Sabers.
Becker and Brennan earned spots on the medal stand (top nine). Becker had the team's top finish taking fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/2.
Brennan finished ninth in both the shot put and the discus with tosses of 37-6 3/4 and 113-09, respectively.
Becker and Brennan combined to score seven team points, which placed Shakopee tied for 38th in the team standings.
Rosemount won the title (86), followed by St. Michael-Albertville (65), Minnetonka and Edina (56) and Stillwater (48).
Becker also competed in the 800 meters for the Sabers, finishing 12th with a time of 2:22.09. Gorter ended up 15th (2:30.24) in that event.
Holte, Cizek and Hansen teamed up with sophomore Reanne Geis in the 4x200 relay. The foursome finished 15th (1:49.16).
Shakopee won the Section 2AA title this season. Next spring, track goes to three classes and the Sabers will be in a loaded eight-team field with the likes of Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen, Chaska, Prior Lake, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Waconia.
Eden Prairie was sixth in the state team standings, while Prior Lake was eighth. So next year won't get any easier for Shakopee.
Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all spring sports across the state, so the Sabers didn't get a chance to compete. Sophomores and ninth-graders on that 2019 team were now seniors and juniors who lost a year of competing and were suddenly thrusted into more prominent roles.
That made the beginning of the spring a little tougher as Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins was trying to manage the COVID-19 protocols in April as well as trying to prepare his team for the bigger competitions, the South Suburban Conference Championships and the section and state meets.
It all seemed to work out in the end for the Sabers.
"The athletes responded well to the COVID guidelines and you can tell they are just excited to be able to be together and be a part of something after this past year," Haskins said.