Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind saw their careers come to a close on the Shakopee boys swimming team at state.
The two seniors, along with junior Kale Flemming and ninth grader Charlie Cutts, represented the Sabers at the Class AA competition March 3-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Vaupel was the only who scored points for the team, finishing tied for 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.09. He was two spots shy of the medal stand.
The four swimmers also competed in the 400 freestyle relay. The team ended up 17th in the prelims with a time of 3:16.85.
The top 16 from the prelims make the finals with the top eight in the championship heat. The Sabers were less than a second off the 16th-place finishing squad of Duluth East (3:15.86).
Shakopee ended up 36th in the state team standings with 6.5 points. Eden Prairie won the title with 263.5 points, followed by Edina (219) and Prior Lake (194).
The rest of the top 10 included Minnetonka (161), Lakeville South (152), Wayzata (138), East Ridge (110), Chaska-Chanhassen (108), Lakeville North (104) and Rosemount (79.5).
Four South Suburban Conference teams — Prior Lake, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Rosemount — finished in the top 10. Section 2AA also had four teams in the top 10 in Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Minnetonka and Chaska-Chanhassen.
The Sabers were sixth in the Section 2AA meet this season and had a 4-5 record in SSC duals.
Prior to the pandemic, Shakopee had a ton of success in the pool. The team was a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018, and it also won back-to-back conference titles in 2018 and 2019.