Tanner Ho

Tanner Ho is back this summer for the Shakopee Legion baseball team that will try to improve on last year’s 13-9 record.

 Tom Schardin//Southwest News Media

The Shakopee Legion baseball team has played three one-run games to open the season, winning one of them.

That was a 4-3 victory at Chanhassen June 13 behind five strong innings from Landon Heller, who struck out six and allowed one unearned run.

