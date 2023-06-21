The Shakopee legion baseball have played three one-run games to open the season, winning one of them.
The Shakopee legion baseball have played three one-run games to open the season, winning one of them.
That was a 4-3 victory at Chanhassen June 13 behind five strong innings from Landon Heller, who struck out six and allowed one unearned run.
Between that victory, Shakopee opened the season with a 1-0 home loss to Buffalo and fell 5-4 on the road at Waconia June 20.
Shakopee has a lot of talent back from last summer's team that finished 13-9 overall, going 2-2 in the Sub-State 3 tournament. The team had playoff wins over Excelsior and Chanhassen last year and losses to both Edina and Eden Prairie.
In the win over Chanhassen, Shakopee took a 4-1 lead after five innings and held on from there. Nick Johnson finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Will Strait was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Alex Duncan and Tanner Ho both ended up 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Charlie Toenges and Caden Lang each drove in a run.
Dylan Stuwe pitched one inning of relief, allowing two runs. Duncan got the save, pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
In the loss to Buffalo, it was scoreless game until the Bison pushed a run a run across in the sixth inning of Jaden Case, who took the loss. He worked three innings of relief with five strikeouts.
Johnson got the start and tossed three scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while Heller pitched one scoreless inning.
Ryder Peace and Duncan had all of Shakopee's hits. Peace went 2 for 3 with a double, while Duncan was also 2 for 3.
Against Waconia, Shakopee got down 5-0 after four innings and couldn't come all the way back. Case finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ho and Ducan also drove in runs.
Peace finished 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Braxton Pankake was 1 for 1 and Colton Jenks and Reid Anderson both scored one run.
Heller took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts over five innings. Ethan Sauer pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
The 15 Sub-state playoffs across the state start the week of July 16.
This 97th annual Division I state tournament, which features the 15 sub-state champions and the state host team, will be July 27-30 in Rochester. St. Michael-Albertville is the defending champion.
