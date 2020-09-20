Jacob Goede has put himself in position to win his seven straight points title in the Late Models division.
The driver from Carver won one of the two features Sept. 19 at Elko Speedway and leads season points race after seven weeks with 800 points.
Chris Marek of Lakeville won the other feature, and is third in the points race with 726 points, 17 behind Chad Walen of Prior Lake who is in second.
Other feature winners Sept. 19 included Jeremy Wolff of Chaska and Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville in Thunder Cars, Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin and Tom Quade of Bloomington in Power Stocks, Baiden Hesket of Shakopee and Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee in Great North Legends, Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee and Josiah Kottschade of Ramsey in Bandoleros and Bryan Syer-Keske of Lakeville in Midwest Modifieds.
Syer Keske is also leading the points race in his division with 492, which is 12 better than Eric Campbell of Lonsdale.
Tim Brockhouse has a 57-point lead over Heskett in the Great North Legends points race, while Ayrton Brockhouse leads the Bandolero division by 30 over Kottschade.
In Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville leads with 829 points, well ahead of Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville who is second at 785.
In Thunder Cars, Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake leads with 882 points, while Jorgenson is second at 844.
Racing action continues Sept. 26 with all six divisions starting at 6 p.m. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 942-461-7223.