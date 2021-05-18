A local family is “overwhelmed with gratitude” after a GoFundMe page raised more than $61,000 for Shakopee head boys lacrosse coach Sean Pollock, whose wife Jenna was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in March 2020.
Nine years ago, Jenna found a lump while she was breastfeeding her oldest son, Owen, who was 16 months old at the time. The biopsy came back positive. For the next few months, Jenna underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
Jenna was considered cancer-free for the next eight years. But when the couple's second child Beau was 16 months old, she found lumps for the second time. The ultrasound technician told the Pollocks the news they’d feared: it was cancer — again.
Doctors told the Pollock family grim news: the cancer had made its way into Jenna’s lymph nodes and bones — making it stage four metastatic breast cancer.
In the midst of the chaos of the past year with the global pandemic, the Pollocks had their own worries: getting Jenna the best treatment as possible. For the past nine years, she’d been receiving treatment and going in for annual checkups at the Mayo Clinic. But after her first few sets of treatment at the Mayo Clinic this year, the Pollocks, who recently switched insurance companies, learned the Mayo Clinic was out of network.
“So the first rounds of testing were basically out of pocket,” Sean said. “We had to switch hospitals and doctors, and ended up at Regions in St. Paul.”
That’s when the Pollock’s friend, Kelly Westrum, stepped in. She created the GoFundMe page for the Pollocks to help them out with medical expenses. It’s garnered more than 1,000 shares and $61,500 raised. Many of the comments are from members of the lacrosse community. In addition to being the Shakopee boys’ varsity coach, Sean played professional lacrosse for 12 years and is the Shakopee Youth Lacrosse Director.
“The lacrosse family is a big one,” one donor wrote on the page.
“A lacrosse fan from Japan praying for her recovery,” another donor commented.
Sean said the support from the lacrosse community and the local community has been “overwhelming.”
“It’s hard to tell people how to help. We don’t know what to say, we don’t know what to do. It’s hard because 99% of the fight is mental; it’s a constant daily battle,” Sean said. “It’s overwhelming because it’s you going through it, and you don’t know how to say thank you because thank you really isn’t enough. We are extremely grateful.”
Westrum said her friend Jenna “literally does everything and anything for Owen and Beau.”
“She’s going to do whatever she can to be here for her boys,” Westrum said. “We’d love to keep raising more money, just so they don’t need to have that burden.”