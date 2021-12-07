The Shakopee boys swimming team is hoping to make some waves this winter with a smaller squad than in previous years.
Shakopee returns just one swimmer with state experience in senior Ben Thompson, so new talent will have to step up if the Sabers want to be competitive in the South Suburban Conference and in a loaded Section 2AA field.
Last winer, Shakopee finished 5-4 in SSC duals last year. The program won back to back league crowns in 2018 and 2019.
"Our goals don't change too much from year to year, but our biggest goal is that our athletes all have 100% lifetime bests in their final events of the year," Shakopee coach Eric Hills said. "We want them to learn how to train hard, experience delayed gratification and see the fruits of their labors by the end of the season.
"We also hope to qualify at least two individuals to state with the possibility of getting a relay together that can qualify," Hills added.
The Sabers ended up 27th in the Class AA state team standings last year. Thompson was part of the 400 freestyle relay team with three seniors that finished 11th.
Juniors Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind will also be ones to watch for the Sabers this season, along with juniors Justin Luce and Jack Barber, who both will add more depth to the diving crew alongside sophomore Matthew Leisure.
Others expected to contribute to the team include seniors Drew Christman, Cole Truax, Dustin Theis and Kael Lunser-Cahill and sophomore Kale Flemming.
Section 2AA is strong with the likes of perennial powers Minnetonka, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake. Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Chaska/Chanhassen was the state runner-up last year, while Eden Prairie was third and Minnetonka was fourth.
So Shakopee's focus come sections will be on state qualifying times, as well as personal-best times. The winning relay team and top-two individuals in each event at sections automatically make the state field, along with the top-four diving scores.
Beating the state cut is the other way to get there because in Section 2AA it's very tough to get those automatic bids.
Shakopee was fifth in the section meet last year, while Minnetonka won the crown.
"We have an awesome group of fun-loving seniors who should make this a very enjoyable season," Hills said. "The team is very tight-knit, so I think we'll be able to hit the ground running with our training, keep our noses to the grind stone even in the face of stronger teams, and end the season on a high note.
"It'll be a fun year with a lot of growth from a smaller team," Hills added.
This year's Section 2AA meet is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The Class AA state meet will be held March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Edina is the defending state champion. The Sabers were a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018.