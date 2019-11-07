Augsburg University men's basketball player Booker Coplin, a Shakopee graduate, was named to the D3hoops.com Preseason All-America Team as a first-team guard.
Coplin is the first-ever Augsburg player to be named to the Preseason All-America Team by D3hoops.com, a national site that covers NCAA Division III basketball, since the teams were first named in the 2010-11 season.
He's the lone Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player among the 25 players named to this year's preseason honor squad, made up of five Preseason All-America teams.
Coplin enters his senior season after a 2018-19 campaign that was one of the best individual seasons in Augsburg men's basketball history. He was named Division III National Player of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, the first time an Auggie had ever earned the honor, and earned All-America honors by both the NABC (first team) and D3hoops.com (second team).
He was also named NABC Division III West District Player of the Year, as a first-team honoree to the NABC Coaches' Division III All-West District Team, and as a first-team honoree to the D3hoops.com All-West Region team. Coplin was named the MIAC's Player of the Year -- the seventh time an Auggie has received the men's basketball conference honor -- and was named to the All-MIAC first team, after receiving All-MIAC second-team honors in 2017-18.
The MIAC's scoring champion in 2018-19, Coplin set Augsburg single-season school records for both points (784) and points per-game (28.0), breaking the old marks of 770 points and 27.5 points per-game, set by Devean George '99 in the 1998-99 season.
Coplin's scoring and rebounding averages of 28.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per-game were the best combined totals for an Auggie since George's 27.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per-game averages in 1998-99. He also set a new single-season record for three-pointers with 76. He also put new marks in the school record-book in eight other top-10 single-season (since 1970) categories.
He led the conference in both overall scoring (28.0 points per-game) and rebounding (9.4 per-game). His 61 steals led the MIAC in overall statistics, as did his 276 field goals, 156 free throws and 264 total rebounds. He finished second among MIAC players in three-pointers (76), fifth in assists (93) and sixth in blocked shots (27), playing in a league-high 36.1 minutes per-game.
Among NCAA Division III players nationally, Coplin finished second in both total points and points per-game, also ranking second in field goals made and third in field-goal attempts.
A transfer who played his first season at Wisconsin-River Falls, Coplin has shined in his two Auggie campaigns, standing 13th in school history with 1,167 points in an Auggie uniform (57 games, 55 starts). His 20.5 Augsburg points per-game career average is currently fourth-best in school history. He has 448 rebounds, 181 assists, 115 steals and 37 blocked shots as an Auggie. Including his first year at UW-River Falls (85 games, 65 starts), Coplin now has scored 1,251 career points (14.7 per-game), with 505 rebounds (5.9 per-game), 131 three-pointers, 212 assists, 136 steals and 42 blocked shots.
He was the leader of an Augsburg men's basketball squad that reached the MIAC playoff title game for the second season in a row in 2018-19. Augsburg finished 19-9 overall, 13-7 in MIAC play, reaching the conference playoffs for the fourth straight season and ninth time in the last 11 years.
A biopsychology major with a 3.6250 grade-point average, Coplin was also named to the College Sports Information of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Division III Men's Basketball Team in 2018-19 as a second-team honoree.