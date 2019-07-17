The Shakopee Coyotes lost a tight game to the Webster Sox.
Webster broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the eighth inning to beat the Coyotes 3-2 last Friday at Schleper Stadium.
Zak Hoffman took the loss on the mound despite giving up just five hits in six innings. He took over for Cody Pamperin, who only struck out five batters in three innings.
Shakopee jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in the first inning and another in the third inning.
Nicholas Warren drove in Hoffman in the first inning and Warren scored the second run for the Coyotes on an RBI by Jeff Hohenstein.
Webster tied it with two runs in the fourth inning and the score stayed tied at 2-2 until the eighth inning.
Webster pitcher Jeremy Wieland pitched all nine innings for the Sox giving up just six Shakopee hits.
The Coyotes have five games left in the regular season before the Dakota-Rice-Scott playoffs begin next week.
Shakopee had two games rained out this week and finish the season with games against St. Benedict on Friday night and New Prague on Saturday.
The first round of the DRS playoffs begins on Tuesday with best-of-three series.
Shakopee is currently 5-13 and in 10th place, which means they would play the No. 7 seed St. Benedict if the standings hold as is.