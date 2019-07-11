Losing is never fun, but losing in walk-off fashion stings a little more.
The Shakopee Coyotes felt that sting in its last two games as they lost to both Faribault and New Prague in that fashion.
They lost to the Faribault Lakers 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Faribault when the Lakers scored in the bottom of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie.
That ninth inning rally for Faribault started with a hit batter. A one-out single put runners on first and second.
Coyotes pitcher Andy Lazzari got the second out on an infield popup but couldn’t stop the Lakers’ Dylan Valentyn from ending the game with a two-out single to left to score the winning run and handing Shakopee its fifth straight loss.
Faribault grabbed an early 2-0 lead on the Coyotes with single runs in the first two innings of the game.
Shakopee tied it at 2-2 in the seventh inning when Jordan Cardey drove in two runs with an infield groundout.
On Wednesday, July 3, the Coyotes lost 6-5 to New Prague when the Orioles’ Max Fierst broke a 5-5 tie with a game-winning hit int he bottom of the 10th inning.
Shakopee was leading 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t stop New Prague from scoring and the game went into extra innings where the Orioles on the game.
The Coyotes trailed 2-0 after three innings but answered by scoring the next five runs and leading 5-2 after the top of the eighth inning. New Prague tied with with two runs in the eight and the tying run in the ninth inning.
Shakopee was scheduled to play New Prague again on Wednesday but that game had to be postponed due to poor field conditions.