The Barracuda Aquatics Club offers the CUDA Swim School in the spring and summer, split into two sessions each season, open to any level of swimmers ages 5 and up.
The school prepares your young swimmer to join Barracuda Aquatics Club or if you are not sure about the swim team immediately the school will give your swimmer good basic swim technique to help improve their stroke and confidence in the water. The lessons are semi-private in nature with a maximum of four swimmers per instructor. The swimmers are grouped together based on skill level which is determined on the first day of the session.
Each session is two weeks in duration with three 40 minute classes each week and costs $125 The classes are taught by Senior Team members of Barracuda Aquatics Club and overseen by one of our Developmental Coaches. At the end of each session one of our developmental coaches will evaluate each swimmer to determine if they are ready to join Barracuda Aquatics Club for the upcoming season.
There will be a session in Bloomington at Oak Grove Middle School from Aug. 20 to 31 on Tuesday and Thursday's from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. and Saturday's from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
The Shakopee Summer Session at Shakopee West Junior High School will run from Sept. 3 to 14 on Tuesday, Thursday from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
There are two ways to register:
- Contact CUDA Swim School Director Paula Lee at swimlaughgrow@yahoo.com with the following information: swimmer's name and age; parents' name and contact information; session choice (Shakopee or Bloomington); swimmer's swimming experience; and send the CUDA Swim School session fee of $100 to: CUDA Swim School, c/o Jeff Lee, 10695 Lee Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347 OR, bring a check to the first day of lessons. Make checks payable to Barracuda Aquatics Club.
- Complete the CUDA Swim School Registration Form at the website http://www.baccudas.org/cuda-swim-school and pay the session fee using Paypal.