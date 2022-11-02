Kenzie Bachelor was an offensive defenseman in her playing days for the Shakopee girls hockey team.
But at the Division I level, it's been more defense for the 2021 Shakopee High School graduate, at least it was last year in her first season in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
Bachelor played in all 26 games for the Big Green in her freshman season, finishing with four goals and four assists in the team's 9-19-1 campaign, 3-18-1 in league play.
Dartmouth hasn't had a winning campaign since it went 16-10-5 in the 2012-13 season, and the team has started this year with three losses. But Bachelor didn't pick Dartmouth for just hockey alone.
"I made my decision to head out east because not only did I love what they had to offer me as a hockey player, but more importantly academically," she said. "Dartmouth has a tight knit community and I ultimately wanted to be apart of the loving Big Green family."
Bachelor arrived at Dartmouth at the same time second-year coach Liz Keady Norton did, who likes to play an uptempo style.
"I want to play really fast," the coach said in her preseason interview with Dartmouth Sports. "I think we have enough skill and enough toughness to outwork and outcompete most our opponents."
That hasn't translated to more wins just yet for the Big Green, but there's still plenty of season left.
At Shakopee, Bachelor played on some good Saber teams, but the team also had trouble getting over the hump against top competition in Section 2AA. So Bachelor is in sort of a similar situation now at Dartmouth.
In Bachelor's five seasons on the Shakopee varsity, the team went 1-4 against in the playoffs against the two elite teams in Section 2AA, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
In her ninth-grade season, the Sabers lost in the Section 2AA title game to Eden Prairie after beating Minnetonka in the semifinals. Bachelor had two goals and two assists that season for Shakopee.
As an eighth grader, Bachelor had a goal and five assists in her first varsity season. She had three goals and five assists as a sophomore.
In her final two seasons at Shakopee, Bachelor's point totals increased. She tied for the team lead in assists as a junior with 18, while adding six goals.
In her senior year, she scored a team-best 10 goals and added eight points.