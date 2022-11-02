Kenzie Bachelor

Kenzie Bachelor, a 2021 graduate of Shakopee High School, is in her second season of Division I hockey playing in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

 Dartmouth College photo/Doug Austin

Kenzie Bachelor was an offensive defenseman in her playing days for the Shakopee girls hockey team.

But at the Division I level, it's been more defense for the 2021 Shakopee High School graduate, at least it was last year in her first season in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events