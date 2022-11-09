Jaime Grossman knows how to build a successful program.
He did it as coach of the Eden Prairie girls hockey team, and now he’s hoping to build a winning culture at Shakopee. Last April, Grossman took over the program from Erin Hunt, who led the Sabers the previous seven seasons.
Grossman stepped down as coach at Eden Prairie after last season. He spent 11 years coaching the Eagles, leading the team to five Section 2AA titles and the 2016 state championship.
Before Eden Prairie, Grossman coached one year at Prior Lake (2010-11). He came to Prior Lake after spending seven seasons as the head coach at Holy Angels (2004 to 2010).
Grossman had a career winning percentage of .771 at Holy Angels. He led the Stars to five straight Missota Conference titles (2004 to 2008) and two state appearances.
Holy Angels also won the Class A state title in 2005 and was a state participant in Class AA in 2006.
What does Grossman expect in his first season with the Sabers?
“We are very excited to kick off a new era of Sabers hockey and feel we have an extremely hard working group of players, who are eager to get our season started,” he said. “Our goals are to work and grow each and every day.
“We will be balanced and disciplined and will work to be the best team we can be in late January and early February,” Grossman added.
Seniors Annika Willmert and Emma Heyer and sophomore Hannah Grabianowski are back to lead the team’s offense. Heyer had 10 goals and seven assists last year, while Grabianowski had 10 goals and six assists.
Willmert scored six times and added 15 assists.
Senior Rilee Nash is back to lead the defense, along with sophomores Callie Peterson and Nadia Rylance.
Senior Molly Morrow and junior Ollie Sinnen will compete for playing time in goal. Last year, both played behind Jessica Boots, who started all 27 games for the Sabers in her senior season.
The Shakopee girls have never made the state tournament. But the Sabers were a competitive team under Hunt over the last seven seasons.
Hunt had an overall record of 90-73-13 as head coach, including 6-7 in the playoffs. She had winning seasons in her first six years before going 11-16 overall in her final season, including 1-1 in the playoffs.
Hunt had a record of 63-49-11 in her seven seasons in the SSC, finishing 7-11 last year.
Shakopee made it to the Section 2AA title game in 2018, but it was Grossman’s Eagles who denied the Sabers’ a state berth with a 3-0 win.
“We will be a defense-first team that will be tough for all teams to play against,” Grossman said. “We will work and play as one. We will be a smart team-first operation. We think we have the talent and the work ethic to be a surprise team in the conference.”
Lakeville South won the SSC last year with 17-1 record.
Section 2AA is very strong with the likes of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie leading the way. Holy Family also won 22 games last year, while Chaska/Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Bloomington Jefferson and New Prague are in the field.
Minnetonka is the defending champion. Either the Skippers or Eden Prairie have won the section title last 12 seasons.
Shakopee will play Minnetonka Dec. 22 at home. The Sabers don’t have Grossman’s former Eden Prairie squad on the schedule for the regular season.