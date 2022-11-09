Jaime Grossman knows how to build a successful program.

He did it as coach of the Eden Prairie girls hockey team, and now he’s hoping to build a winning culture at Shakopee. Last April, Grossman took over the program from Erin Hunt, who led the Sabers the previous seven seasons.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

