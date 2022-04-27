The Shakopee boys lacrosse team is off to a dominating start.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers have outscored their first three opponents 42-8, including a 17-4 victory at Lakeville North in the South Suburban Conference opener April 26.
Junior Linus Toward led the charge with six goals, while senior Luke Whitbeck added four goals and two assists.
Shakopee opened the season with a pair of easy home wins — 14-1 over Orono April 14 and 11-4 against Moorhead April 16. Whitbeck had eight goals for the Sabers in the first two games.
Shakopee had a strong 14-2 season last year (8-1 in the SSC), losing 13-12 to Chanhassen in the Section 2 title game. The Sabers' other loss last year was also by a goal, 11-10 to Prior Lake that decided the league title.
The Sabers are one of three teams ranked in the SSC, along with No. 2 Prior Lake and No. 10 Rosemount.
Meanwhile, Section 2 has three teams ranked in the top five, including No. 3 Chanhassen and No. 5 Minnetonka. Neither of those two squads are the Sabers' regular season schedule.
In the win over Lakeville North, senior Colton Maskevich had a goal and two assists for the Sabers, while junior Gavin McNee scored twice. Junior Harrison Vega had a goal and an assist.
Juniors Jadon Hellerud, Bryce Hennen and senior Jonathon Wamsley also had goals for Shakopee, while junior Zane Orchard picked up an assist.
In beating Orono, the Sabers rolled out to an 11-0 lead. Toward scored four goals, while Whitbeck and Orchard each had three goals and an assist to lead the offense.
Sophomore Jake Marschall chipped in two assists for Shakopee, while Vega had a goal and an assist. McNee, junior Collin Szot and senior Alex Kellogg all had one goal.
Against Moorhead, Whitbeck led the charge with five goals and two assists, while Toward tallied four times. Orchard and Vega also had goals and McNee and Vega each picked up an assist.
Junior Weston Brosam had been strong in the goal for the Sabers to open the season, starting the first three games in net.
The regular season ends for the Sabers May 26 at No. 7 Mahtomedi, a program that has made five state appearances in the last seven years (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019).
The first round of Section 2 play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
This year's state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.
Top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's is the defending champion, beating Prior Lake 16-6 in the final last spring.