The Shakopee girls soccer team finished with double-digit wins for the second straight season.
That hasn't happened since the Sabers joined the top class in soccer at the start of the 2005-06 school year. Shakopee went 12-5 overall in 2012, its second to last season in the now-defunct Missota Conference.
Those 12 wins are the most for the Sabers as a big school. Shakopee joined the South Suburban Conference in 2014.
The Sabers' fell short of the Section 2AAA title game with a 2-0 loss at top-seeded Minnetonka Oct. 13, finishing the season with a 10-6-2 overall record. Fourth-seeded Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win versus fifth-seeded Prior Lake Oct. 11.
The win over the Lakers was the Sabers' third section quarterfinal victory since becoming a big school. They also won in the first round in 2020 and in 2014.
The Sabers finished the SSC season with a 5-2-2 mark — their third straight winning season in league play — which was good enough for fourth place. Shakopee finished 7-2 last fall and 5-3-3 in 2020 in conference action.
From 2014 to 2019, Shakopee was a combined 9-37-8 in the SSC, so the team has made big strides under coach Robert Davies, who was named the Section 2AAA Coach of the Year this fall.
Shakopee graduate nine seniors of last year's 10-win team and will lose eight seniors this fall — Jessica Nigbur, Raeanne Geis, Rita Moran, Annika Willmert, Megan Grausnick, Anna Jones, Grace Schmelz-Bundt and Megan McGraw.
But there will be talent back next year, starting with juniors Abby Missman and Mackenzie Norskog. They were the Sabers' top two scorers with eight and five goals, respectively.
Missman was also second on the team in assists with five, while Norskog had two. Schmelz-Bundt also finished with five goals, while adding an assist.
Junior Claire Helgemo had two goals and four assists on the year, while Geis had two goals and two assists and eighth grader Makayla Lee scored twice.
Grausnick, McGraw, sophomore Ella Johnson and juniors Madalyn Schwichtenberg and Isabel Majerus all scored once for Shakopee.
Willmert led the team with eight assists, while Moran had three. Schwichtenberg chipped in two assists, and Nigbur and Majerus both had one.
Shakopee will have to replace Nigbur in goal next year. She had six shutouts on the season.
In the playoff win over Prior Lake, it was scoreless game in the first half before Schmelz-Bundt broke the scoreless tie with a goal with 24:21 left to play in the contest. Moran had the assist.
The Lakers tied the game up five minutes later.
With 12:10 remaining, Missman draw a penalty on Prior Lake in the box and earned a penalty kick. She converted the opportunity, scoring in the bottom left corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.
The Sabers held on from there.
Third-seeded Edina ended up beating Minnetonka in the section title game Oct. 18 with a 3-0 win. It was the Hornets' second straight section crown and eighth since 2000.
Shakopee’s lone state berth came in 2003 when it was the runner-up in Class A. Soccer went to three classes in the state in 2021.