Abby Missman

Senior Abby Missman led Shakopee with seven goals on the season as the Sabers lost 2-0 to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA semifinals Oct. 13.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls soccer team finished with double-digit wins for the second straight season.

That hasn't happened since the Sabers joined the top class in soccer at the start of the 2005-06 school year. Shakopee went 12-5 overall in 2012, its second to last season in the now-defunct Missota Conference.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

