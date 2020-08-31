Eric Campbell is gaining ground in the Midwest Modified division at Elko Speedway.
The driver from Lonsdale won the feature race for the second week in a row Aug. 29, and is gaining ground on points leader Brent Kane.
Campbell is second in the season standings through four weeks of racing with 180 points, 18 back of Kane.
In Late Models, Chris Marek of Elko and Michael Haggar of Hanover were the two feature winners Aug. 29.
Chad Walen of Prior Lake still leads the points race with total of 352, four better than Jacob Goede of Carver, the six-time defending champion. Marek is in third (324).
In Thunder Cars, Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake continue to lead the division. They both captured features Aug. 29 and remained atop of the season points race. Blohm leads with 374 points, 26 better than Jorgenson.
Brandon Plekkenpol of Shakopee and Michael Stoer of Prior Lake were the feature winners in Power Stocks. In the season points race, Nick Oxborough leads the way with 369 points, followed by Joe Prusak of Clayton Wisconsin (330).
In Great North Legends, the two features were won by Shakopee drivers. Tim Brockhouse won the first race, and Baiden Heskett took the second one. They are also one-two in the points race with Brockhouse 38 ahead of Heskett with 384 points.
In Bandoleros, Josiah Kottschade of Ramsey won the first feature race, and Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee took the second one. Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin leads the points race with 233 points, six better than Brockhouse.
Racing action continues at Elko Sept. 5 starting at 6 p.m. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7233.