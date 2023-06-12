Senior Lauren Dubois and ninth grader Sammy Carr leaped their way to the top of the medal stand June 8.
The two members of the Shakopee girls track team won state titles in the high jump and long jump, respectively at the Class AAA competition at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Dubois had a winning leap of 5-5, one inch better than runner-up senior Kaliee Kohrt of Wayzata. Carr's winning mark in the long jump was 18-7 1/4, which was seven inches better than the second-place finisher, junior Cassandra Gospodarek of Rosemount.
"Sammy had a great first jump and she kept getting better from there," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said. "She ended up jumping a half inch short of her best long jump ever.
"I felt that Lauren was going to perform very well since it reminded me of her section meet experience from the previous years," Haskins added. "I felt that she was motivated to do better than she had last year and Lauren is really tough. I could tell from early on in the competition that she was jumping well."
Carr and Dubois combined for 22 team points for Shakopee, which placed the team tied for 12th. Minnetonka won the team crown with 101 points, followed by Wayzata (88), Blaine (44), Maple Grove (42) and St. Michael-Albertville (41).
Rosemount was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school taking sixth (40), followed by Eagan (7th, 37), Prior Lake in (9th, 30), Lakeville North (T17th, 20), Lakeville South (9th, 9) and Farmington (T34th, 7).
Both Dubois and Carr competed at state last year in both of those events. Dubois ended up 11th with a height of 5-2, while Carr was also 11th (16-10 1/4).
Dubous holds the school record in the high jump at 5-6, a height she hit in winning the Section 2AAA title as a junior.
"As a sophomore, Lauren was told at sections that she finished in second and qualified for state in the high jump," Haskins said. "She went and told family and then was called back because the official had made a mistake. She was tied for second. She had to do a jump-off with the other jumper and ended up finishing third and not qualifying.
"Last year at sections, Lauren was locked in and ready to go," Haskins added. "She made the qualifying standard with no question. Then at state, she did not jump her best and she was pretty frustrated with her performance."
Haskins said Dubios had a strong week of practice leading up this year's state meet and felt she could get on the state podium (top nine). But what about winning?
"I knew that winning it would be a tall order, but she was focused and ready to go and jumped awesome," Haskins said. "It was a cool way for her to end her senior year."
Meanwhile, Carr has three seasons left to add to her state resume. She also also competed in the 200 meters at state, but finished 15th in the prelims with a time of 26.84.
Carr was also the anchor the 4x100 relay team that finished 15th in the prelims (51.22). Seniors Haley Zelen and Lillian Allen and eighth grader Kacie Claessens were also part the relay.
Senior Abigail McBeain also competed in an individual state event for the Sabers, taking 12th in the discus with a toss of 114-08.