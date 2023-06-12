State Champs

With their Shakopee coaches, ninth grader Sammy Carr (left) and senior Lauren Dubois won state titles in the long jump and high jump, respectively June 8 at the Class AAA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

 Courtesy photo by @ShakopeeTF

Senior Lauren Dubois and ninth grader Sammy Carr leaped their way to the top of the medal stand June 8.

The two members of the Shakopee girls track team won state titles in the high jump and long jump, respectively at the Class AAA competition at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

