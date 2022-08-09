Alex Duncan and Jaden Case represented Shakopee in the Minnesota Legion All-Stars Showcase Aug. 7 in Minnetonka.
Both will be seniors this fall and helped the Shakopee legion team to a 13-9 record this summer. They are also were a big part of the Sabers' high school squad in the spring that had a 14-12 record and lost in the Section 2AAAA title game to Chanhassen.
Sixty players from 43 different communities played in the showcase, which was originally set for Aug. 6 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington, but rain moved the it Minnetonka the next day.
This year's showcase was for the graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. Participants were nominated by their coaches and players selected were formed into four teams.
This summer, Minnesota legion baseball featured over 5,500 players on a record 378 teams, the most of any state in the country.
Duncan and Case were on different teams for the showcase. Duncan competed on Team Blue that played Team Gold to 7-7 tie.
Duncan, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander, pitched three scoreless innings in the tie, allowing just one hit. He also went 1 for 3 at the plate.
Case played for Team Red that earned an 8-0 win over Team White.
Case went 1 for 2 at the plate with a run scored. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound left-hander also pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit, while striking out four.
In the spring, Ducan was named Rookie of the Year for the Sabers. He hit. 301 in 89 at bats with eight doubles, a triple, home run and 14 RBIs. He had a .337 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage.
Case was named Pitcher of the Year for Shakopee. He worked 49 innings with 53 strikeouts and a 3.00 earned-run average in 11 starts.
Case was named to the All-South Suburban Conference team, while Duncan was honorable mention.