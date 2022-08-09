Duncan and Case

Alex Duncan (left) and Jade Case represented Shakopee in the Minnesota Legion All-Stars Showcase  Aug. 7 in Minnetonka.

 Twitter photo by @tschlepe

Both will be seniors this fall and helped the Shakopee legion team to a 13-9 record this summer. They are also were a big part of the Sabers' high school squad in the spring that had a 14-12 record and lost in the Section 2AAAA title game to Chanhassen.

