The Shakopee baseball team had no answer for Josh Och in a Section 2AAAA elimination game June 2.
The senior pitcher from Chanhassen tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in leading the top-seeded Storm to a 1-0 home win over the third-seeded Sabers.
Junior Jack Morris pretty much matched Och inning for inning, tossing a complete game, three-hitter, allowing one run with six strikeouts. The only run of the game was a solo homer from the Storm's Carson Pollman with one out in the second inning.
The Sabers finished the season with a 13-10 overall record, including 10-8 in the South Suburban Conference, and will have to replace 13 seniors next spring. They include Alex Duncan, Jaden Case, Will Strait, Nicholas Briggs, Jacob Ruud, Caden Lang, Tanner Ho, Dylan Stuwe, Jordan La Tour, Alex Jacobs, Ben Turcotte, Ryan Hackett and Braxton Pankake.
Last year, Shakopee made a run all the way to the Section 2AAAA title game, before losing 2-0 to Chanhassen in the winner-take-all-final.
The last time the Sabers played in the state tournament was in 1983, so it's been a while for a program that consistently wins. Shakopee has had a .500 record or better in 11 of the last 12 seasons.
Runs were tough to come by for the Sabers in the playoffs. Shakopee lost the section opener May 29, falling 2-1 to sixth-seeded Prior Lake May 29 and then followed with a 3-0 home win over seventh-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the losers bracket May 31.
Against Chanhassen, the only hit for the Sabers was a single from Strait with one out in the first inning. Och, who pitch at the Division I level next year the University of Southern Mississippi, followed getting the next 19 Shakopee hitters out.