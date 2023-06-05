Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee baseball team had no answer for Josh Och in a Section 2AAAA elimination game June 2.

The senior pitcher from Chanhassen tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in leading the top-seeded Storm to a 1-0 home win over the third-seeded Sabers.

