The Shakopee girls hockey team was no match for Holy Family in the Section 2AA semifinals.
The second-seeded Fire erupted for five goals in the second period en route to an 8-1 win over third-seeded Sabers Feb. 14 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Shakopee girls hockey team was no match for Holy Family in the Section 2AA semifinals.
The second-seeded Fire erupted for five goals in the second period en route to an 8-1 win over third-seeded Sabers Feb. 14 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee earned a 3-2 win over sixth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals Feb. 10, getting two goals and an assist from senior Annika Willmert.
The Sabers finished the season under first-year coach Jaime Grossman with a 15-11 overall record (11-7 in the South Suburban Conference).
Shakopee didn't have much success against Holy Family this winter. The Fire also beat the Sabers 5-1 way back on Nov. 17.
Holy Family ended the Sabers' season last year in the playoffs as well with a 4-1 semifinal victory.
In this year's playoff game, Shakopee trailed 2-1 after the first period. Willmert scored with 3:05 left in the frame to cut the Fire's lead to 2-1.
But Holy Family dominated the second period with a 17-4 shots-on-goal advantage, scoring two goals 1:55 into the frame to build a 4-1 lead.
Sophomore Callie Peterson had an assist for Shakopee in the loss, while senior Molly Morrow finished with 33 saves.
In the win over Jefferson, it was a 1-1 game going into the third period. Willmert scored two goals 3:12 apart to give her team a 3-1 lead. Her second goal was shorthanded 10:18 into the period.
Peterson finished with two assists, while senior Emma Heyer scored in the first period for the Sabers. Morrow made 15 saves in goal.
Shakopee will have to replace seven seniors next season — Willmert, Morrow, Heyer, Rilee Nash, Faith Scott, Madelyn Docteur and Madison McKinney.
Willmert was the team's top scorer with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists), followed by Heyer (14 goals, 13 assists). Sophomore Hannah Grabianowski was third in scoring with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists), followed by Nash (4 goals, 13 assists) and junior Allison Parker (10 goals, 5 assists) and Peterson (2 goals, 10 assists).
So the Sabers will have to replace three of their six scorers next year.
Junior Breklyn Skattum was seventh in points with nine (2 goals, 7 assists), followed by sophomore Lily Canny (2 goals, 5 assists), sophomore Nadia Rylance (1 goal, 4 assists), McKinney (4 assists), sophomore Alex Snowden (4 assists), Docteur (1 goal, 2 assists), junior Olivia Hayer (1 assist), sophomore Addison Wedmann (1 goal), sophomore Mikayla McCarvel (1 assist)
Morrow played most of the minutes in goal for the Sabers. She finished the season with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts.
Junior Ollie Sinnen made seven appearances in goal for Shakopee, posting a 3.71 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage.
The Class AA state tournament is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion.
Shakopee has never it to the state tournament in program history. It had a chance in 2018, but the Sabers lost 3-0 to in the Section 2AA title game to Eden Prairie.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.