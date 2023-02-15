The Shakopee girls hockey team was no match for Holy Family in the Section 2AA semifinals.

The second-seeded Fire erupted for five goals in the second period en route to an 8-1 win over third-seeded Sabers Feb. 14 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events