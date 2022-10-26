The rebuilding season has come to an end for the Shakopee volleyball team.
The seventh-seeded Sabers lost in four sets (25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23) at second-seeded Minnetonka Oct. 25 in the first round of Section 2AAAA play. It's only the second time in eight seasons Shakopee has lost in the quarterfinals.
There were no 2020 playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and volleyball went to four classes last year.
Shakopee went into this season with a lot of new faces on the varsity roster. The Sabers won 22 games last fall and went 7-2 in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference, but lost nine seniors from that team.
This fall, the Sabers had nine seniors again — Ava Fratzke, Alese Klempke, Erika Schoenecker, Elyse Mostrom, Lauren DuBois, Kymea Dixon, Rebecca Hansen, Claire Lindberg and Lacy Bieniek — but none of them saw much varsity action last year.
Junior Hailey Sauer was the Sabers' only returning player who saw significant varsity time last fall.
Shakopee finished with 10-18 overall record, including 3-6 in the SSC. The 10 wins are the fewest for the program since it went 9-19 in 2013. That was also the Sabers' last season in the Missota Conference.
Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The three league wins are also the fewest for the program over the last nine seasons, and it's also the first losing season in conference play.
Between 2014 and 2021, Shakopee had a 52-26 league record.
The SSC is a tough place to rebuild. The conference finished the regular season with three ranked teams — No. 1 Lakeville North, No. 7 Lakeville South and No. 9 Eagan.
Shakopee's best win on the season may have been a five-set home victory over Rosemount in league play back on Sept. 22. The Irish were ranked No. 9 in the state at the time.
The Sabers also took Lakeville South to five sets in a road loss back on Sept. 12. Shakopee also had a win over New Prague, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, and a victory over Concordia Academy, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
The Sabers won't go into next year with as much limited varsity experience as the team had this fall. Juniors Kylie Strand and Kyrah Clark and sophomore Hannah Strege got a lot of court time this season, along with Sauer.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012 and 2018. The program won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.