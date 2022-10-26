Erika Schoenecker

Senior Erika Schoenecker was one of nine seniors on Shakopee this fall as the team finished with a 10-18 overall record.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The rebuilding season has come to an end for the Shakopee volleyball team.

The seventh-seeded Sabers lost in four sets (25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23) at second-seeded Minnetonka Oct. 25 in the first round of Section 2AAAA play. It's only the second time in eight seasons Shakopee has lost in the quarterfinals.

