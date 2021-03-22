Elko Speedway's 56th season of racing is scheduled to start May 27 with no delays.
The COVID-19 pandemic last summer delayed the start of racing at the track in New Market until Aug. 8. Elko Speedway has a seating capacity of 6,000, but only 250 fans were allowed to view weekly events last season.
This year's season opener will be an Eve of Destruction event. Ticket information is available at elkospeedway.com or on the ELKO! Mobile App.
Last season's season points champions were Jacob Goede of Carver in Late Models, Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake in Thunder Cars, Bryan Syer-Keske of Lakeville in Midwest Modifieds, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in Power Stocks, Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee in Great North Legends and Aryton Brockhouse of Shakopee in Bandoleros.
Goede won his seventh straight points title in Late Models.